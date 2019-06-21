﻿
The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on Afghanistan in the 28th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 21 June 2019
Virat Kohli and other Indian players spent time playing cricket with children for Cricket4Good at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.
Screengrab: Twitter (@ICC)
Ahead of India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match against minnows Afghanistan, skipper Virat Kohli spent time playing cricket with children for Cricket4Good at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Thursday.

(IND Vs AFG PREVIEW | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

The Indian skipper is undoubtedly one of the modern-day greats when it comes to the game of cricket. He has smashed almost every record and has led the national team to many historic victories under his leadership.

And in the ongoing World Cup as well, Kohli is leading from the front and making sure Team India is making rapid progress and inching forward on its way of clinching the coveted trophy in England and Wales.

So far, India have won three out of their four games with one being washed out, and are placed currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

ALSO READ: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli’s India Ready For Walk In Park Against Distressed Afghanistan

"I believe cricket can really make a difference to children's lives. It really improves you as a human being because it makes you go through phases which are very similar to life," said Kohli in a video posted by the official website of the Cricket World Cup.

"You understand downfalls; you understand good phases and how to come back from difficult times. So, I think cricket is really a great teacher in many ways," he added.

He also took to Twitter to share his experience.

The Men in Blue have so far been unbeaten in the tournament, having registered convincing wins over South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. Their game against New Zealand was washed out as a result of which both teams shared a point each.

(With IANS inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Indian Cricket Team Cricket Sports

