Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan Power India To Seven-Wicket Win Vs England

The Men in Blue will next play against Australia in another warm-up fixture before starting off their campaign vs Pakistan on October 24.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan Power India To Seven-Wicket Win Vs England
Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul put together 82 runs for the first wicket against England in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match. | AP

Trending

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan Power India To Seven-Wicket Win Vs England
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T00:13:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 12:13 am

KL Rahul’s brutal yet elegant fifty sealed the second opener’s debate while his opening partner Ishan Kishan also grabbed the opportunity as India warmed up nicely with a seven-wicket win over England in the opening practice match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai.

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK vs WI | AFG vs SA | Campher's 4 In 4

Rahul made batting look easy with six boundaries and three sixes in his 24-ball-51 while Kishan was retired hurt after a chiselled 70 off 46 balls that had three sixes apart from seven boundaries as India chased a target of 189 with an over to spare.

In a game where the result was secondary, Rahul’s touch would have certainly made skipper Virat Kohli pleased as punch as he hit some breathtaking sixes off Chris Woakes and also treated Mark Wood with disdain.

Kishan, who might have to sit out if he is not playing as an opener, did his case no harm once Rahul was gone as he punished the spinners, including a dazzling six, coming down the track off Adil Rashid.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

India in the first game ticked some boxes that includes two senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and Mohammed Shami (3/40) hitting the straps straightaway with some fast and accurate deliveries.

The third angle to this ‘triangle’ – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, consistently missed the length giving away 54 runs in four overs. Kohli (11) didn’t score much but that would be least of concerns for the Indian team.

WATCH: 4 Wickets In 4 Balls! Campher Does A Malinga In T20 World Cup

Rishabh Pant (29 not out, 14 balls) smashed the bowlers, while Suryakumar Yadav (8 off 8 balls) did look a bit scratchy during his brief stay. Hardik Pandya, who is supposed to be the ‘designated finisher’ in this line-up, came to the crease with 21 needed off 15 balls and he hit a few streaky shots in his 16 not out in 10 balls.

The England batters also threw their willows around to get some quality time in the middle on a good surface at the ICC Academy ground here after being put in to bat.

Veteran Shami bowled the fuller lengths and also mixed it with clever variations as he got wickets of openers Jason Roy (17 off 13 balls), Jos Buttler (18 off 13 balls) and Liam Livingstone (30 off 20 balls).

Buttler was done in by change of pace where the length was slightly shortened and pace taken off after being hit for two boundaries, while Livingstone was castled by an old-fashioned yorker.

Bumrah even in a warm-up game, bowled an unplayable yorker to prevent Jonny Bairstow (49 off 36 balls) from getting a half-century. He was easily India's best bowler on view while Bhuvneshwar looked a bit out of place.

Moeen Ali (43 not out off 20 balls), fresh from his IPL exploits, beefed up England's score in the final over.

However, the contest that head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Kohli keenly watched was how well young leg-spinner Chahar (1/43 in 4 overs) and veteran off-spinner Ashwin (0/23 in 4 overs) shape up for the third spinner’s slot.

The Indian cricket team is pretty certain that Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy are the two spinners who will be in operation when the campaign starts. The two had also played an IPL final just few days back along with playoff games and hence both were rested.

While Chahar removed ICC’s World No.1 ranked T20 batter Dawid Malan (18 off 18 balls) with a googly, he wasn’t as consistent with his length as Ashwin, who went wicket-less but wasn't punished as such.

However, unlike Chahar, who at times looked penetrative, the English batters didn't have much of a problem in milking Ashwin for the singles and some inside-out shots over extra cover. In all, India had a good outing, exactly how they would have wanted in a warm-up game.

Tags

PTI KL Rahul Ishan Kishan Mohammed Shami Hardik Pandya Dubai Cricket T20 World Cup Indian Cricket Team England national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Trump Spirited Namibia By Seven Wickets To Make Winning Start

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Trump Spirited Namibia By Seven Wickets To Make Winning Start

Live Streaming Of OMA vs BAN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Where To Watch Oman Versus Bangladesh Cricket Match

Mary Kom To Skip Boxing Nationals; To Focus On World Championships

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Dew Factor To Decide Final Playing Combination, Says Ravi Shastri

Chennai Super Kings And MS Dhoni Are Inseparable: N. Srinivasan

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Curtis Campher’s 4 in 4 Powers Ireland Over Netherlands By 7 Wickets

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021, Warm-Up: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan Fifties Help India Rout England - Highlights

Four Wickets In Four Balls! Curtis Campher Does A Lasith Malinga In T20 World Cup -Watch Amazing Video

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Oman Beat Papua New Guinea In Opener

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Oman Beat Papua New Guinea In Opener

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Josh Hazlewood Says IPL 2021 ‘Ideal Preparation’ For Showpiece Event

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Josh Hazlewood Says IPL 2021 ‘Ideal Preparation’ For Showpiece Event

Denmark Open Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu Eyes Good Outing On Return To Action

Denmark Open Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu Eyes Good Outing On Return To Action

Bandula Warnapura, Sri Lanka’s First Test Captain, Dies At 68

Bandula Warnapura, Sri Lanka’s First Test Captain, Dies At 68

SCO Vs PNG, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: High-Flying Scotland Aim To Make Two In Two Vs Minnows Papua New Guinea

SCO Vs PNG, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: High-Flying Scotland Aim To Make Two In Two Vs Minnows Papua New Guinea

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Panicky Migrant Workers Start Leaving Valley

Kashmir Civilian Killings: Panicky Migrant Workers Start Leaving Valley

Naseer A Ganai / Some workers shifted to safer localities after militants kill two more labourers from Bihar.

‘Rail Roko’ Hits Railway Operations in Punjab And Haryana

‘Rail Roko’ Hits Railway Operations in Punjab And Haryana

Harish Manav / Protest called by SKM demanding removal of Union MoS (home) Ajay Mishra goes on peacefully, commuters affected.

No CSK Without Dhoni, No Dhoni Without CSK: N. Srinivasan

No CSK Without Dhoni, No Dhoni Without CSK: N. Srinivasan

PTI / MS Dhoni, last week, led Chennai Super Kings to its fourth Indian Premier League title in Dubai beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

Former US Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies Due To Covid-19 Complications

Former US Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies Due To Covid-19 Complications

Associated Press / Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace, succumbed to Covid-19 complications at the age of 84, his family said.

Advertisement