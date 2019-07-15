After their dramatic win over New Zealand in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord’s on Sunday, England players gathered for customary celebration during the presentation ceremony. But it took an unexpected turn for team members Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

The duo were forced to leave the podium as Jonny Bairstow opened one of the sponsored champagne bottles and started spraying to his team-mates.

Love the way Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid make a run as soon as the champagne pops!

Deen > Everything!



People of Muslim faith are forbidden from consuming alcohol.

However, both the players were spotted after the champagne explosion, taking photos with other members of the team.

It sure was one of the most defining moments of the tournament. The sight of two players from a different background and of a different belief, leaving the celebration highlights the multi-cultural make-up of the team.

Both Ali and Rashid were born in the UK, but have roots in Pakistan. Captain Eoin Morgan is from Ireland, Ben Stokes' spent his formative years in New Zealand, Joffra Archer grew up in Barbados and Jason Roy was originally from South Africa.

England lifted their maiden World Cup trophy, beating a battle-hardened New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final that was decided via a dramatic Super Over.

Opting to bat, New Zealand once again put up a modest batting performance under overcast conditions to post 241 for eight against a quality England pace attack that kept on asking probing questions.

In reply, appearing in their fourth tournament final, England ended at the same score leading to the one-over eliminator at the Lord's.

In the Super Over, England batted first and the duo of Ben Stokes, who kept the hosts in the game with a brilliant 84 off 98 balls, and Jos Buttler made 15, and New Zealand also ended at the same score but for the loss of one wicket, paving the way for an English victory on boundary count.

In the 50-over contest, England hit 24 boundaries while New Zealand had 16. And, in the Super Over, the home team blasted two fours, and Kane Williamson's team hit a six.