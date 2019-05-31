Pakistan suffered a humiliating seven-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday with skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed managing just eight runs.

Put into bat by Windies captain Jason Holder, Pakistan were dismissed for a paltry 105 – their second-lowest World Cup total – as Carribean pacers wreaked havoc on a lively pitch.

Even as Pakistan's innings started to crumble, cricket fans started to troll the Men in Green with special mention of their skipper Sarfaraz.

Fans even invoked India captain Virat Kohli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to troll the Pakistan cricket team.

Think all these questions will be put to rest after this World Cup. Personally think Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed both should be sacked. — Syed Zarar (@SyZarar) May 31, 2019

Earlier in the day, former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan posted an inspirational tweet urging Sarfaraz & Co to fight. But it turned out to be a futile attempt.