﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, WI Vs PAK: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan Become Butt Of All Jokes After Flop Show Against West Indies

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, WI Vs PAK: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan Become Butt Of All Jokes After Flop Show Against West Indies

Put into bat by West Indies, Pakistan were dismissed for a paltry 105 – their second-lowest World Cup total – in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 31 May 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, WI Vs PAK: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan Become Butt Of All Jokes After Flop Show Against West Indies
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leaves the field after his team's lost by seven wicket against West Indies in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on May 31, 2019.
AP Photo
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, WI Vs PAK: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan Become Butt Of All Jokes After Flop Show Against West Indies
outlookindia.com
2019-05-31T19:23:26+0530

Pakistan suffered a humiliating seven-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday with skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed managing just eight runs.

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | FULL COVERAGE

Put into bat by Windies captain Jason Holder, Pakistan were dismissed for a paltry 105 – their second-lowest World Cup total – as Carribean pacers wreaked havoc on a lively pitch.

Even as Pakistan's innings started to crumble, cricket fans started to troll the Men in Green with special mention of their skipper Sarfaraz.

Fans even invoked India captain Virat Kohli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to troll the Pakistan cricket team.

Earlier in the day, former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan posted an inspirational tweet urging Sarfaraz & Co to fight. But it turned out to be a futile attempt.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sarfaraz Ahmed Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) Virat Kohli Narendra Modi Nottingham ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Pakistan Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Why Naveen Patnaik, Five-Term CM Of Odisha, Can't Fight Panchayat Polls In The State
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters