Pakistan suffered a humiliating seven-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday with skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed managing just eight runs.
Put into bat by Windies captain Jason Holder, Pakistan were dismissed for a paltry 105 – their second-lowest World Cup total – as Carribean pacers wreaked havoc on a lively pitch.
Even as Pakistan's innings started to crumble, cricket fans started to troll the Men in Green with special mention of their skipper Sarfaraz.
Fans even invoked India captain Virat Kohli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to troll the Pakistan cricket team.
Pakistan in this world cup be like:#PAKvWI #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/W5eUHD2NPl— Funnily Serious (@notionalvieww) May 31, 2019
Pakistan batting order ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£#CWC19 #PAKvWI #SarfarazAhmed #ImranKhan #ARYNews pic.twitter.com/vq8C4QfSN0— M.Rizwan Zubair (@rizwan_zubair) May 31, 2019
Think all these questions will be put to rest after this World Cup. Personally think Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed both should be sacked.— Syed Zarar (@SyZarar) May 31, 2019
Pakistani batsmen to short pitch— ðÂÂÂÂ»Ø§ÛÂÂÙÂÂ Ø§ÙÂÂ ÙÂÂØ§Ø·ÙÂÂ ÛÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» (@iman___fatima) May 31, 2019
BowlersðÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/Q0ZTl9cU2U
Pakhi.... Stan ke lag gaye— MSDðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Yeda Anna™ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@Surati_bhuro) May 31, 2019
ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£ðÂÂ¤£#WorldCup2019 #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/u8RUeOE4xJ
Sarfaraz : Bhai World Cup toh hum hi jeetenge Inshaallah— Come On India ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@madam_jadeja) May 31, 2019
Kohli : Haan BC mujhe pata hai RCB ke Records todoge tum log
ðÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #CWC19 #PAKvWI #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/3U9EvdqFO4
Can somebody tell Pakistan Cricket Team, Warm up matches are OVER!!!— DJ Prithvi (@djprithviindia) May 31, 2019
This is the real tournament. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ@TheRealPCB @windiescricket @ICC @cricketworldcup #ICCWorldCup2019 #WIvPAK #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/V6Ip0GLb8C
Pakistan fans right now #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/SegeTFO0Nn— Safarnama (@Stupidthings29) May 31, 2019
Earlier in the day, former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan posted an inspirational tweet urging Sarfaraz & Co to fight. But it turned out to be a futile attempt.
