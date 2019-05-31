﻿
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies Vs Pakistan Updates: Toss, Innings, Records, Match Report

Follow live updates of the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between former champions West Indies and Pakistan, being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham today.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 May 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies Vs Pakistan Updates: Toss, Innings, Records, Match Report
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies Vs Pakistan Updates: Toss, Innings, Records, Match Report
2019-05-31T14:40:53+0530

Pakistan and West Indies, the two most unpredictable sides in world cricket, will take on each other in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Live Blog | Live Scorecard | Full Coverage

No matter how unpredictable these two sides can be, on their day, they can beat any top side in the world. Both the sides the pedigree, and are former champions.

2:40 PM IST:  Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

2:33 PM IST:  West Indies win the toss, and will bowl first.

