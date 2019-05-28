Talented youngster Shai Hope smashed his way to a blistering 101 while Andre Russell scored a quickfire 54 down the order to set up a 91-run win for World Cup dark horses West Indies in their warm-up game against New Zealand at the County Ground, Bristol on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, West Indies posted a massive 421 all out with wicketkeeper-batsman Hope toying with the Kiwi bowlers in his 86-ball innings which had nine fours and four sixes.

Opener Evin Lewis contributed a 54-ball 50 but it was Russell who accelerated the West Indies innings towards the end with a 25-ball 54 to take his side past 400. 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle chipped in with a 22-ball 36 at the top of the order.

Chasing 422 for an improbable win, New Zealand suffered a top-order collapse and, despite a hundred from wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (106) and a 64-ball 85 from captain Kane Williamson, they were bundled out for 330 in 47.2 overs.

It was West Indies' only win from their two warm-up matches, the first one against South Africa being washed out due to rain.

(Scorecard | World Cup Schedule)

Toss: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Tom Latham, Matt Henry

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran