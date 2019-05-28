﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Highlights: New Zealand Succumb To West Indies Power In Warm-Up Match

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Highlights: New Zealand Succumb To West Indies Power In Warm-Up Match

After posting 421, West Indies bowl out New Zealand for 330 to register a 91-run win in their final warm-up match of the ICC World Cup 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 28 May 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Highlights: New Zealand Succumb To West Indies Power In Warm-Up Match
West Indies' Shai Hope, right, in batting action during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match against New Zealand at the Bristol County Ground, Bristol on May 28, 2019.
AP Photo
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Highlights: New Zealand Succumb To West Indies Power In Warm-Up Match
outlookindia.com
2019-05-29T00:09:51+0530
Also Read

Talented youngster Shai Hope smashed his way to a blistering 101 while Andre Russell scored a quickfire 54 down the order to set up a 91-run win for World Cup dark horses West Indies in their warm-up game against New Zealand at the County Ground, Bristol on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, West Indies posted a massive 421 all out with wicketkeeper-batsman Hope toying with the Kiwi bowlers in his 86-ball innings which had nine fours and four sixes.

Opener Evin Lewis contributed a 54-ball 50 but it was Russell who accelerated the West Indies innings towards the end with a 25-ball 54 to take his side past 400. 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle chipped in with a 22-ball 36 at the top of the order.

Chasing 422 for an improbable win, New Zealand suffered a top-order collapse and, despite a hundred from wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (106) and a 64-ball 85 from captain Kane Williamson, they were bundled out for 330 in 47.2 overs.

It was West Indies' only win from their two warm-up matches, the first one against South Africa being washed out due to rain.

(Scorecard | World Cup Schedule)

Toss: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Tom Latham, Matt Henry

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chris Gayle Andre Russell Jason Holder Kane Williamson Ross Taylor Trent Boult ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : PM Modi is A ‘Charismatic’ Leader Like Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi: Rajinikanth
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters