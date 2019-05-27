ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-Up Match 8: England Vs Afghanistan – Live Score

England lost to Australia in their first warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It was an unexpected result considering how the Eoin Morgan-leg England have been destroying their opponents in the run up to the mega event. It may well serve as wake-up call for the the favourites. Meanwhile, Afghanistan defeated neighbours Pakistan in their first warm-up match to state their intentions.

(Live Scorecard | Live Commentary | Squads | Schedule)

Toss: England have won the toss and have opted to field.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Mark Wood, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan



Afghanistan (From): Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan