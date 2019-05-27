ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-Up Match 8: England Vs Afghanistan – Live Score

﻿
England vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Follow live cricket score of the 8th warm-up match of the 2019 Cricket ICC World Cup between England vs Afghanistan, being played at The Oval in London today.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 May 2019
England cricket team during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match against Australia
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-05-27T15:31:21+0530

England lost to Australia in their first warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It was an unexpected result considering how the Eoin Morgan-leg England have been destroying their opponents in the run up to the mega event. It may well serve as wake-up call for the the favourites. Meanwhile, Afghanistan defeated neighbours Pakistan in their first warm-up match to state their intentions.

Toss: England have won the toss and have opted to field.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Mark Wood, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan

Afghanistan (From): Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan

