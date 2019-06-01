The third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be between last edition's finalist New Zealand and former champions Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday.

Kiwis will look to leave behind the thrashing against West Indies in the final warm-up game and aim for a positive start against a relatively poor Lankan side, which has been struggling for form.

3:58 PM IST: Matt Henry Rocks

The right-arm fast-medium has taken all three Lankan wickets. His figures so far: 3/25 in six overs. SL were 53/4 after 11.5 with Lockie Ferguson getting the wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva.

3:05 PM IST: Second ball and Lahiru Thirimanne is gone. Wicket to Matt Henry. Brilliant call from Kiwi captain Kane Williamson to review the umpire's decision.

2:42 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga

2:35 PM IST: Captain speaks

Kane Williamson, New Zealand: We are gonna have a bowl. It's a fresh wicket with a green tinge. Tom Blundell is out. It's a day-by-day thing. Quite not ready today. Just one spinner and two all-rounders. That helps with the balance. For us, it's about adapting.

Dimuth Karunaratne: I would have bowled as well. We wanted to take advantage. Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando are not playing. We don't have much pressure. We want to do well. We want to show what we can do.

2:32 PM IST: Toss



New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka. It's a green top.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

The Black Caps were taken for plenty by the West Indies in their final warm-up match where they squandered 421 runs and eventually lost the match by 91 runs.

However, they would take a lot of confidence from their first outing against India where they bundled out the Men in Blue for 179 before chasing down their total with six wickets to spare.

Against India, Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham impressed with the ball while against Windies, it was Tom Blundell -- yet to play a one-day international -- who hit an 89-ball 106 and showed promise. Apart from that, skipper Kane Williamson is also in great form.

For Sri Lanka, their tournament preparations have been not been ideal as they lost both of their warm-up fixtures against South Africa and Australia.

If there was any positive for Sri Lanka in those two matches, it was the half-centuries hit by newly appointed skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and the wise old head of Angelo Matthews.

The 1996 champions are in dire need of motivation and captain Karunaratne himself has to inspire the unit. The left-hander, who had scored his maiden test hundred against the Black Caps in 2014, could be the glue that holds the Sri Lankan batting together. He will have the support of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga who can instill confidence into the team, both with his bowling and experience.

In the 2015 World Cup edition, the Black Caps had opened their tournament with a rampant 98-run victory over Sri Lanka and they would once again like to replicate that performance.

(With IANS inputs)