The famed Indian top-order failed to negotiate New Zealand pacers during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match, and skipper Virat Kohli bore the brunt of angry fans' many taunts

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2019
Skipper Virat Kohli made only 18 against New Zealand in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match
2019-05-25T19:10:26+0530

India could manage a paltry 179 against New Zealand in their first warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand at The Oval on Saturday.

The famed top-order failed to negotiate Kiwi pacers, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan getting out for identical scores of two. Skipper Virat Kohli then got out after making only 18. He was clean bowled by Colin de Grandhomme.

Watch it here:

Angry with Kohli's rather casual looking dismissal, fans soon took to Twitter to express their unhappiness.

Here are some reactions:

Ravindra Jadeja made a defiant 54 off 50 balls to give some respectability to the Indian innings.

India play neighbours Bangladesh in their final warm-up game.

The two-time champions start their World Cup campaign with a fixture against South Africa on June 5.

