India could manage a paltry 179 against New Zealand in their first warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand at The Oval on Saturday.

Follow India Vs New Zealand warm-up match HERE.

The famed top-order failed to negotiate Kiwi pacers, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan getting out for identical scores of two. Skipper Virat Kohli then got out after making only 18. He was clean bowled by Colin de Grandhomme.

Watch it here:

This is Virat Kohli for You

india 39-4 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/WRR2u38G9s — SHEHROZ âÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@ShojiOye) May 25, 2019

Angry with Kohli's rather casual looking dismissal, fans soon took to Twitter to express their unhappiness.

Here are some reactions:

Hey @imVkohli my father says this is an abysmal batting performance and hopes you guys’ll improve for the #Worldcup19 — Adi (@adithyasb) May 25, 2019

Mota bhai to Virat Kohli: ‘Sure to lift the World Cup or I should become Indian team manager?’

ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Maya Hariram (@HariramMaya) May 25, 2019

Virat Kohli scored the same score which is on his Jersey ... 18 #INDvNZ — Vijaay ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Oye_Vijaay) May 25, 2019

Virat Kohli was constantly trying to play across the line to seamers and work most deliveries to the leg side. He eventually got bowled trying to do this. What is the plan behind this approach @bhogleharsha ? ðÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂ#INDvNZ #ICCWorldCup2019 — Sushovan Sircar (@Maha_Shoonya) May 25, 2019

@imVkohli warmup match se he pta chal gya ke india world cup nhi jeetege — Virat Rai (@ViratRa36531272) May 25, 2019

Virat Kohli in Uber ad ðÂÂÂ¤® — p (@DuddWiser) May 25, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja made a defiant 54 off 50 balls to give some respectability to the Indian innings.

India play neighbours Bangladesh in their final warm-up game.

The two-time champions start their World Cup campaign with a fixture against South Africa on June 5.