Pre-tournament favourites England and fast-rising Bangladesh will face off in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match with both the sides looking to bounce back from their respective previous matches.

Top-ranked ODI side and hosts England started their World Cup campaign with a good win over South Africa, but were humbled by ever unpredictable Pakistan.

Bangladesh, ranked seventh, also started their campaign by beating the Proteas then lost to last edition's finalists New Zealand in a nervy match.

Today's clash is not the do-or-die one, but has all the makings of a great match and the result will surely have a bearing when the time comes to decide the last four.

Here's all you need to know about the match:

Match: 12th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and Bangladesh

Date: June 8 (Saturday)

Time: 3:00 PM IST, Toss at 2:30 PM

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Live Telecast: India - Star Sports Network; Afghanistan - National Television; Australia - Fox Sports and Nine Network; Arab World - OSN Sports Cricket and Eleven Sports; Bangladesh - Bangladesh Television, Gazi TV and Star Sports; Pakistan - Ten Sports Pakistan and PTV Sports; United Kingdom and Ireland - Sky Sports; Sri Lanka - Star Sports, Dialog TV; South Africa - SuperSport; New Zealand - Sky Sport

Live Streaming: India - Hotstar; Afghanistan - Hotstar; Australia - foxsports.com.au and cricket.com.au and Kayo; Arab World - OSN.com and PlayWavo.com; Bangladesh - Rabbitholebd.com; Pakistan -Sonyliv.com, Tensports.com.pk; United Kingdom and Ireland - Skysports.com; Sri Lanka - Channeleye.lk, Hotstar, South Africa - SuperSport.com; New Zealand - Sky.co.nz, skygo.co.nz/livetv, Fan Pass

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal