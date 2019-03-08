East Bengal will look to capitalize on Mexican forward Enrique Esqueda's bright form when they face Gokulam Kerala in a must-win match at Calicut on Saturday and also hope for results to go their way elsewhere in a bid to claim the I-League title.

Esqueda was out of action after suffering a broken rib following a 3-1 win over Gokulam Kerala in December last year but the Mexican showed prolific form, scoring the first goal against Real Kashmir in a 2-1 win on February 28.

The Mexican recorded astounding stats after returning from injury to help the Red and Golds in their quest.

With 8 goals and 2 assists to his name in the I-League, Esqueda has been the go-to player for East Bengal.

However, a win on Friday might not be enough for East Bengal to claim the title as currently, they are one point adrift of table-toppers Chennai City FC, who will play Minerva Punjab at the same time at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore.

A win for Chennai City FC will hand them the title regardless of East Bengal's result against Gokulam Kerala FC.

However, a draw or a loss for Chennai City FC and a win for the Red and Gold will lead them to the tile and Esqueda would certainly hope for the latter.

Ahead of their match against Gokulam Kerala, Alejandro Menedez, Head Coach of East Bengal, was asked about Esqueda's importance to the team.

"He has been an important figure in our setup. However, it is also important to note that one player is important," the coach said.

"I am really happy that our foreigners are in good form and contributing to the team's cause," he added.

