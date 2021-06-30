June 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Hockey Rankings: Indian Men And Women Remain 4th And 10th

Hockey Rankings: Indian Men And Women Remain 4th And 10th

Australia moved to the top of the men’s world rankings with 2513.67 points after a string of victories over New Zealand, both in the FIH Hockey Pro League and an FIH sanctioned test series

PTI 30 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:14 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Hockey Rankings: Indian Men And Women Remain 4th And 10th
Both the Indian Indian men (in pic) and women national hockey teams will compete in the Tokyo Olympics.
File Photo
Hockey Rankings: Indian Men And Women Remain 4th And 10th
outlookindia.com
2021-06-30T22:14:06+05:30

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams remained unchanged at fourth and 10th spot respectively in the FIH rankings released on Wednesday. (More Hockey News)

Australia moved to the top of the men’s world rankings with 2513.67 points after a string of victories over New Zealand, both in the FIH Hockey Pro League and an FIH sanctioned test series.

The Kookaburras dethroned Belgium (2449.67 points) from the top spot with the European side dropping to second position after taking the bronze medal in the EuroHockey Championships in Amstelveen.

The Netherlands' European title victory in Amstelveen has seen them strengthen their hold on third place, moving onto 2355.13 points.

India remain fourth (2223.45), with fifth placed Germany (2163.57) having closed the gap on them thanks to a fine silver medal winning performance at the Euros.

The top ten is completed by England (6th – 2007.49), Argentina (7th – 1923.42), New Zealand (8th – 1655.99), Spain (9th – 1546.86) and Canada (10th – 1509.19), who all retain their positions from the previous update at the beginning of June.

There is no change at the top of the women’s world rankings, with the Netherlands extending their lead over second-ranked Argentina to almost 600 points.

A successful defence of their European title has moved the Netherlands onto 2805.66 points, with Las Leonas having 2235.59.

Germany’s silver medal at the Euros has seen them climb from fifth to third place with 2183.79 points, with Australia (2130.40) and England (2082.40) in fourth and fifth place respectively.

New Zealand (1903.35) and Spain (1770.90) retain the sixth and seventh positions, while Belgium’s strong performance at the European Championships has seen them climb from 12th to eighth place with 1700.75 points.

The women’s top ten is completed by ninth-placed Ireland (1681.88) and India (1643.00), who are in tenth position.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Wimbledon 2021: More Slipping And Sliding As Novak Djokovic Wins

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Hockey India National Hockey Team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos