December 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  'Hind Kesari' Wrestler Sripati Khanchanale Dies

'Hind Kesari' Wrestler Sripati Khanchanale Dies

In 1959, Khanchanale won the 'Hind Kesari' title by defeating wrestler Rustam-e-Punjab Battasingh at the New Railway Stadium in Delhi

PTI 14 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Hind Kesari' Wrestler Sripati Khanchanale Dies
Sripati Khanchanale
Courtesy: Twitter
'Hind Kesari' Wrestler Sripati Khanchanale Dies
outlookindia.com
2020-12-14T16:55:45+05:30

Noted wrestler Sripati Khanchanale, who had won the prestigious 'Hind Kesari' title in 1959, died on Monday at a private hospital in Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. (More Sports News)

He was 86.

"My father died due to old age at Diamond Hospital in Kolhapur on early Monday morning," Khanchanale's son Rohit told PTI.

He was also a recipient of the Shiv Chhatrapati award, which is given by the Maharashtra government.

In 1959, Khanchanale won the 'Hind Kesari' title by defeating wrestler Rustam-e-Punjab Battasingh at the New Railway Stadium in Delhi.

The prestigious 'Hind Kesari' title commands the highest respect in the Indian wrestling world.

A well-known wrestler, Khanchanale was a native of Eksamba in Belgaum. The young Khanchanale was sent by his father, also a wrestler, to learn wrestling in Kolhapur.

His funeral took place earlier in the day in Kolhapur.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Former Liverpool And France Boss Gerard Houllier Dies Aged 73

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Other Sports Wrestling Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos