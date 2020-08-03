August 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Have Always Spoken Up Against Injustice - Shahid Afridi On His Kashmir Statements

Have Always Spoken Up Against Injustice - Shahid Afridi On His Kashmir Statements

While offering the hand of friendship to his bete noire Gautam Gambhir, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi defended his Kashmir statements

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Have Always Spoken Up Against Injustice - Shahid Afridi On His Kashmir Statements
Shahid Afridi
File Photo
Have Always Spoken Up Against Injustice - Shahid Afridi On His Kashmir Statements
outlookindia.com
2020-08-03T20:37:41+05:30

Known for making anti-India statements, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has once again touched open Kashmir, saying it was his duty to speak up against injustices anywhere in the world. (More Cricket News)

In a sensational speech during a Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) visit in May, Afridi compared Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi to coronavirus.

In a widely circulated video, Afridi is heard saying "the world is infected by a deadly disease, but what's more dangerous is in Modi's heart and mind."

READ: Yuvraj Sends Stern Message To Afridi, Says 'Never Again'

This was not the first time that 40-year-old had raised the issue of Kashmir. In fact, he had been involved in a number of Twitter wars over the Kashmir issue with former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

While talking to Cricket Pakistan.com.pk, Afridi defended his statements saying, "Every religion teaches us about humanity and being good human beings. It is not about any religion or country for me I have always spoken up when there has been injustice."

He also said his skirmishes with Gambhir occurred on the field when they played against each other but it should remain there.

ALSO READ: Gambhir Continues War Of Words With 'Traitor' Afridi

“... such things shouldn’t influence your daily life and outside the field we should all be good friends," he added.

Meanwhile, Afridi feels that a drawn Test series against England will be as good as a victory for Pakistan.

"English conditions are difficult when it comes to Test matches. I have high hopes from our team and I think even if they can draw the series, it would be equal to winning," Afridi said.

Pakistan will start their Test campaign on Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

He also noted that head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, batting coach, Younis Khan, bowling coach, Waqar Younis and spin coach, Mushtaq Ahmed had loads of experience of playing in England. And the legends will help the visitors beat a formidable English side.

"I think the presence of this management is a big plus for our team and I am confident that these former stalwarts will be able to guide the players well session to session in the Tests," he added.

Next Story >>

Roma Star Nicolo Zaniolo Could Win The Ballon d'Or, Says Fabio Capello

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shahid Afridi Narendra Modi Gautam Gambhir Cricket Jammu and kashmir India-Pakistan Pakistan national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos