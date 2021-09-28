Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes

Limited only to batting thanks to injuries, Hardik Pandya showed his hitting prowess by helping Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their IPL 2021 match.

Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, left, greets Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, right, after their IPL match in Abu Dhabi on September 28, 2021. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T00:02:34+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 12:02 am

Hardik Pandya finally showed glimpses of his destructive self as he brought Mumbai Indians back in play-off contention with the defending champions beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in an IPL encounter on Tuesday.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table | News

Hardik smashed two fours and a six in the penultimate over bowled by Mohammed Shami as his 40 not out off 30 balls saw MI snap a three-match losing streak successfully chasing down a target of 136 in 19 overs.

Saurabh Tiwary (45 off 37) and Kieron Pollard (15 not out) also played their part as Mumbai survived some anxious moments before ending on a winning note.

Pollard who took two wickets in the Punjab innings hit a six and four off young left-armer Arshdeep Singh taking 13 off the 18th over which helped Hardik go for the jugular against Shami. It only helped that his final shot which ended as a maximum was a regulation catch,  which Deepak Hooda dropped at the fence.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

After this victory, MI reached the fifth spot with 10 points from 11 matches, while Punjab slipped to the sixth spot.

Defending the total, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi got rid of Rohit Sharma (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) in successive deliveries to leave MI tottering at 16 for two.

Tiwary and Quinton de Kock (27) took the team to 30 for 2 in the powerplay.

Tiwary eased the pressure with a boundary at the cover-point area, before picking up another four off Nathan Ellis.

Dropped by Aiden Markram at the boundary line in the 8th over, Tiwary danced down the wicket and deposited Harpreet over mid-wicket for a maximum to bring up the 50.

De Kock, who was looking good, lost his bearing in the 10th over as he dragged one on to his stumps, immediately after pulling Mohammed Shami for a four as MI slumped to 62 for 3.

Tiwary and Hardik Pandya kept MI in the hunt but runs dried up with Arshdeep Singh taking the pace off but Harpreet dropped the India allrounder to add to his frustration.

Needing 52 off 36, Tiwary clobbered Bishnoi over mid-wicket but he was soon removed by Nathan Ellis.

Hardik then unleashed a four and six in two balls off Shami to keep MI in the hunt.

Needing 29 in the last three overs, Pollard blasted one across the at extra cover and then deposited the next one over long-off.

Hardik then exploded in the 19th over, bowled by Shami, as he sent a wide delivery across the boundary and then pulled one across the midwicket before heaving one over long-on to end the contest.

Earlier, Markram shared a 61-run partnership with Deepak Hooda (28) to lift their score after they were reduced to 48 for 4 in 7.3 overs.

However, once the South African was back in the hut in the 16th over, Punjab couldn't score a single boundary, managing a meagre 23 runs in the last four overs.

Pollard (2/8) and Bumrah (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers but they were supported well by Krunal Pandya (1/24), Rahul Chahar (1/27) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (0/19).

Eearlier, Mandeep Singh (15) was the first to go as Krunal Pandya dealt the first blow. Pollard then removed Chris Gayle.

Two balls later, Pollard picked up Rahul for his 300th wicket in T20s after the batsman pulled a short of length delivery straight to Bumrah at short fine leg.

Bumrah then produced his famous dipping yorker to trap Nicholas Pooran in front of wicket as Punjab slipped to 48 for four in the 8th over.

Markram and Hooda then kept the scoreboard ticking, picking up singles of Chahar and occasional boundaries to take Punjab to 90 for 4 in 14 overs.

Punjab never got the momentum going as new man Harpreet Brar struggled to negotiate the variations of Bumrah and Coulter-Nile in the death overs.

Hooda, in desperation, then sent one up in the air only to be caught by Pollard as PBKS ended with a below-par score.

Tags

PTI Hardik Pandya Ravi Bishnoi KL Rahul Rohit Shah Kieron Pollard Aiden Markram Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Mumbai Indians (MI) Punjab Kings Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Not Happy With Mumbai Indians Win; KL Rahul Accepts Punjab Kings' Frailties

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Not Happy With Mumbai Indians Win; KL Rahul Accepts Punjab Kings' Frailties

A First In IPL History - 2 Concurrent Matches On Last Day Of League Stage

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Former Pakistan Captain, Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Angioplasty

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik Stops Ravi Ashwin's On-field Altercation With Eoin Morgan – WATCH

Sunil Narine Pleased To See Kolkata Knight Riders' Hard Work Pay Off In Win Vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021: Sunil Narine Blitzkrieg, Nitish Rana Help KKR Outwit Delhi Capitals By Three Wickets

Roger Hunt, England And Liverpool Legend, Dies At 83

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Struggling Rajasthan Royals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Sports

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq A Speedy Recovery From Surgery

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq A Speedy Recovery From Surgery

IPL 2021, MI Vs PBKS: Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive Playoff Hopes - Highlights

IPL 2021, MI Vs PBKS: Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive Playoff Hopes - Highlights

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Harish Manav / Two Punjab Congress office-bearers also resigned from their posts following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President on Tuesday.

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Naseer Ganai / The union minister visited the Zojila tunnel, which will be the longest tunnel in Asia, and reviewed the progress of work.

Hardik Blitz Stuns Punjab As Mumbai Revive IPL Playoff Hopes

Hardik Blitz Stuns Punjab As Mumbai Revive IPL Playoff Hopes

Hardik Pandya finally showed glimpses of his destructive prowess

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress, Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Extends Support

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress, Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Extends Support

Outlook Web Desk / Former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar was previously with the CPI(M) while Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is an independent MLA from Gujarat and the convener of RDAM.

Advertisement