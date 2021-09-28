IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings: Time To Shift Gears For MI, PBKS

Follow here IPL 2021 live cricket scores and updates of MI vs PBKS in Abu Dhabi. MI have lost their last three games.
'It's an absolute belter' at Abu Dhabi, reckons Nick Nnight in his pitch report for the broadcasters. "It's flat and the batters will enjoy these conditions. Better to be a batter then be a bowler on this surface".
In the first leg, Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians nine wickets at Chepauk with skipper KL Rahul anchoring the chase with 60 not out off 52. He and Chris Gayle (43 off 35) added an unbeaten 79-run stand as PBKS reached a target of 132 in just 17.4 overs.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will look to shift gear as both teams need to win their next four games to coast into the safety of the IPL playoff zone. Both MI and PBKS are tied on eight points after 10 games and usually, 16 points are good to take a team into the last-four stage of the tournament. Mumbai Indians have looked out of sorts in UAE. They have lost their last three matches in UAE, and in Abu Dhabi tonight Rohit Sharma will expect his struggling middle-order to come good and score some runs. Punjab Kings seem overdependent on KL Rahul in batting and the Mohammed Shami-Arshdeep Singh combination in bowling. They will be arriving in this match having scored a narrow win against Sunrisers Hyderabad still pondering what is their best combination. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of MI vs PBKS.
Likely XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.
