IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings: Time To Shift Gears For MI, PBKS

Preview

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will look to shift gear as both teams need to win their next four games to coast into the safety of the IPL playoff zone. Both MI and PBKS are tied on eight points after 10 games and usually, 16 points are good to take a team into the last-four stage of the tournament. Mumbai Indians have looked out of sorts in UAE. They have lost their last three matches in UAE, and in Abu Dhabi tonight Rohit Sharma will expect his struggling middle-order to come good and score some runs. Punjab Kings seem overdependent on KL Rahul in batting and the Mohammed Shami-Arshdeep Singh combination in bowling. They will be arriving in this match having scored a narrow win against Sunrisers Hyderabad still pondering what is their best combination. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of MI vs PBKS.

POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE | NEWS

Likely XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.