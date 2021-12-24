Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Harbhajan Singh Retires: Cricket Fraternity Lauds India Spin Legend - Reactions

During his 18-year stint in international cricket, Harbhajan Singh won two World Cups. He took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is.

VVS Laxman, left, and Harbhajan Singh, centre, played starring roles in India's sensational 2001 Kolkata Test win against Australia. | Courtesy: Twitter (@VVSLaxman281)

outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T16:42:45+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 4:42 pm

Congratulatory messages poured in from the cricket fraternity, lauding Harbhajan Singh's contribution to the game after the former India spin veteran announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

Harbhajan Singh Profile | Cricket News

Harbhajan, who last played for India in March 2016 in a T20 against UAE, had been contemplating bringing down the curtains on a highly successful international career for quite some time now.

During his 18-year stint in international cricket, he won two World Cups -- the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and then the ODI World Cup in 2011. He took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is.

"Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was a pleasure to play alongside you. Enjoyed our great moments together on and off the field. Wishing you luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh," India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

NCA chief and former India batsman VVS Laxman also extended his good wishes.

"Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well!"

Former Indian pacer, S Sreeshath, who was in tears after Harbhajan had allegedly slapped him on-field during an IPL match in 2008, labelled the spinner as the best in the world.

"@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs (lucky for me) before my spells ) lots of love and respect."

Following is the compilation of the reactions by other current and former players.

*KL Rahul: "He was a great spinner for India and youngsters like us came in the team, he was very supportive and welcomed us."

*Kuldip Yadav: "A legend of the game and a match winner for our country Thank you @harbhajan_singh Paaji for your guidance and helping me with my game. You will be missed. Best wishes."

*Parthiv Patel: "More than a truly great player, Bhajju Pa was always a big brother for all the juniors.@harbhajan_singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh."

*Pragyan Ojha: "Congratulations bhajju pa on a splendid career, something that the entire country is proud of. Wishing you the best for the future endeavours. Also a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family!"

*Umesh Yadav: "One of the finest to represent who won so many games for the nation. Best wishes Bhajju Paa on your retirement @harbhajan_singh."

*Mayank Agarwal: Congratulations @harbhajan_singh for a wonderful career. I remember as a kid watching you take that hattrick against Australia in 2001. Thank you for the great memories Bhajji paa. I wish you best for the journey ahead."

*Suresh Raina: "Your contribution to Indian cricket will always be cherished,
@harbhajan_singh paaji wishing you all the best for your future."

Harbhajan Singh Cricket Retirement India national cricket team
