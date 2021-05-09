Happy Mother's Day 2021: Super Moms Behind Five Indian Sports Stars

Words will never be enough to thank a mother for all that she does for her children. They represent the very nature, nurturing and sustaining life. No one is never too old, or never too famous to celebrate a mother's love. (More Sports News)

On 2021 Mother's Day, we look at super moms who helped shape the careers of five Indian sports stars:

Rajni Tendulkar - Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman. And he credits everything to hi mother. The Master Blaster shared a profound thank you note when he retired from international cricket. Here's a bit: "My mother, I don't know how she dealt with such a naughty child like me. I was not easy to manage. She must be extremely patient. For a mother, the most important thing is that her child remains safe and healthy and fit. That was what she was most bothered and worried about. She took care of me for the last 24 years that I have played for India, but even before that, she started praying for me the day I started playing cricket. She just prayed and prayed and I think her prayers and blessings have given me the strength to go out and perform, so a big thank you to my mother for all the sacrifices."

Akham Kom - Besides conquering the world, Mary Kom knows how to be a great mother. And she learnt it all from her mother, Akham. The boxing great hailed the indomitable spirits of mothers who have sacrificed their wishes to fulfill the dreams of their children. The six-time world champion said that her mother has always accepted her the way she is and supported her without any conditions in all good and bad times: "You patiently stood against your choices and wishes to fulfill mine. I love you and thank you mum. You are the best mother in the world."

Saroj Kohli - Virat Kohli is the heartbeat of Indian national cricket team. But the batting superstar owes everything to his mother, who still treats the Indian captain like a 'child'. Kohli, who lost his father very early, once said that "they (Mothers) didn't understand the difference between having concern and having professionalism towards the sport you're playing. For them, if the child is not looking chubby, there's something wrong with him... So I was always like I'm not sick! I'm doing this because I want to play! It was so difficult to convince her!"

Naseema Mirza - Sania Mirza is probably India's greatest female tennis player, and the former doubles world number one hailed her mother as her "rock". Naseema would leave no stone unturned for her daughter's success. She fought the stereotypes to help Sania become an Indian role model in a sport which is still dominated by male players.

Shabnam Singh - Yuvraj Singh, the quintessential all-rounder, is a perfect symbol of resilience. The cancer survivor helped India win two World Cups in two different formats. And Yuvi thanks his mother: "believe that my mother has given me birth twice -- first, obviously when I was born and second, when I went through cancer. She never showed any emotion. She was always strong for me, and she really helped me through my journey... She always shows unconditional love and I am sure all the mothers around the world are doing that to protect their children."

