Hans Women FC Crowned Delhi Football League Champions

Hans Women FC were crowned champions of Delhi in a closely-contested final match at Dr Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi on Sunday. (More Football News)

Hans FC defeated Hops FC by a solitary goal to clinch the Football Delhi Women's League 2020-21 title. Anushka Samuel scored the winning goal.



Hero of the match in the final was Deepika Venkatesh, while Aveka Singh was declared the Golden Boot winner with 27 goals scored in 8 matches.

The Golden Glove winner was Vanshika Rana, keeping seven clean sheets in 8 matches. The league also declared five Emerging Players - Ruchika Yadav (Rangers FC), Gorvi Rawat (VS Banga Darshan FA), Neha (HOPS FC), Lavanya (Delhi Student) and Varshika (HOPS FC).



The winning team Hans FC was awarded a trophy and a prize money of Rs 50,000 and runners-up team, HOPS FC, was awarded Rs 25,000.

Both the losing semi-finalist teams - Signature FC and Growing Star FC - received Rs 10,000 each as prize money. The total prize money for the league was Rs 95,000.

With this win Hans Women FC have qualified to Indian Women's League (IWL) from Delhi and it is the only team from Delhi to participate in the previous editions of IWL.



Football Delhi Women’s League 2020-21 was started on March 220 with the participation from 20 member clubs involving 432 players.

The league was organized at two venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium & Ambedkar Stadium.

League saw a whopping 292 goals.

Winning captain, Jyoti Burret said, “It’s been one of the best organized leagues I have played in Delhi. The ground in Ambedkar was excellent. It was a great platform for our players to finally play competitive football, especially after COVID.”



Hans Women played 8 games, and scored a total of 70 goals, conceding just one on their way to final, while HOPS FC, played six games, scoring 25 goals, conceding just one goal.



Shaji Prabhakaran, president Football Delhi stated that Women's League was a great success. "All the players, participating clubs, officials, organising committee, FD staff and our sponsors deserve compliments for this success despite the ongoing Covid-19 challenges. "







