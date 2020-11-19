Guardiola Signs Manchester City Deal: They Give Me Everything I Could Possibly Want, Says Pep

Pep Guardiola believes he has "everything I could possibly want" at Manchester City after signing a new two-year contract. (More Football News)

Guardiola arrived at City from Bayern Munich in 2016 and has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three EFL Cups.

The Catalan manager's deal at the Etihad Stadium was set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season, with rumours of interest from former club Barcelona emerging.

But an agreement with Guardiola was announced on Thursday, extending his City stay until 2023.

The treble-winning coach was delighted with the news as he spoke glowingly of the support he receives in Manchester.

"Ever since I arrived at Manchester City, I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself - from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner," Guardiola said.

"Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.

"Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have.

"I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the owner, chairman, Ferran [Soriano, CEO] and Txiki [Begiristain, director of football] have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season.

"The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited about helping Manchester City do that."

Chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said: "It is testament to the qualities of the man that Pep Guardiola's passion and intelligent approach are now woven into the very fabric of the football we play and our culture as club.

"That impact has been central to our success during his tenure and it is why I am delighted that he shares our view that there is so much more to be achieved both on and off the field.

"Pep's contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club.

"It also goes to the stability and creativity at the heart of our football operations. Importantly, it is a validation of the football structure and philosophy that has been built over more than a decade and to which he has contributed so much.

"I'm sure all City fans share my delight in this new agreement and in anticipating the exciting opportunities that, with continued hard work, are there to be taken."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine