Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

German Cup: Two Thorgan Hazard Goals Send Borussia Dortmund Into Third Round

Defending champions Dortmund overpower second-division club Ingolstadt with Julian Brandt assisting Hazard on both occasions.

German Cup: Two Thorgan Hazard Goals Send Borussia Dortmund Into Third Round
Coming on in the second half, Thorgan Hazard did the star turn by scoring in the 71st and 82nd minutes for Borussia Dortmund in German Cup. | Bundesliga

Trending

German Cup: Two Thorgan Hazard Goals Send Borussia Dortmund Into Third Round
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T12:52:27+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 12:52 pm

Thorgan Hazard got both goals, and got defending champions Borussia Dortmund a spot in the third round of the German Cup. Dortmund beat second-division club Ingolstadt 2-0 Tuesday with Julian Brandt twice setting up Hazard after Belgium forward came on in the 71st minute. (More Football News)

Dortmund had failed to impress before the goals, with Jude Bellingham hitting the crossbar in a rare first-half highlight. There were even some whistles from the home fans at the break.

But Hazard and team captain Marco Reus brought some urgency with their introduction and the Belgian scored a minute later after some good play on the right. Brandt crossed again for Hazard’s second easy finish in the 81st.

Dortmund again played without forward Erling Haaland, who is out with a hip muscle problem after previously missing three games with what the club said were muscular problems.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was also out with a thigh injury, forward Donyell Malen had a gastrointestinal infection, and the trio of Reus, Hazard and Manuel Akanji all were on the bench at the start. “We have to be careful with the guys,” Dortmund coach Marco Rose said of his players’ busy schedule.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Dortmund played in the Champions League last week, then the Bundesliga over the weekend. The team has another Bundesliga game against Cologne on Saturday before hosting Ajax in the Champions League on November 3.

Hertha Berlin progressed to the third round earlier Tuesday with a 3-1 win at fourth-division club Preußen Münster, which had a player sent off late in the first half when Nicolai Remberg was shown a second yellow card for diving.

It was Münster’s second loss in the competition. The club previously lost to Wolfsburg, which was subsequently thrown out of the tournament for using too many substitutes in the first round.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s strike before the break was enough for Leipzig to win 1-0 at fourth-division club Babelsberg, while former Bundesliga club Schalke was knocked out with a 1-0 loss at third-division club 1860 Munich and Hoffenheim routed second-division club Holstein Kiel 5-1 at home.

Freiburg needed penalties to win at third-division club Osnabrück, with Keven Schlotterbeck scoring in the last minute of extra time for 2-2 to force the shootout. Benjamin Uphoff made three saves for Freiburg to win the penalty shootout 3-2.

Hamburger SV also needed penalties to get past second-division rival Nuremberg. It finished 4-2 in the shootout after their game ended 1-1 with extra time. Also, Marcus Ingvartsen scored with a brilliant strike from distance in extra time to earn Mainz a 3-2 win over Arminia Bielefeld.

Bayern Munich visits Borussia Mönchengladbach for what could be the game of the round on Wednesday, when Bayer Leverkusen, Union Berlin, St. Pauli and Cologne also play.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Thorgan Hazard Berlin Football Borussia Dortmund Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

'Namaz In Front Of Hindus': Venkatesh Prasad, Harsha Bhogle Slam Waqar Younis; Pakistan Legend Apologises

'Namaz In Front Of Hindus': Venkatesh Prasad, Harsha Bhogle Slam Waqar Younis; Pakistan Legend Apologises

Live Streaming Of Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM Live -- Full Details

T20 World Cup 2021: Steve Smith Willing To ‘Slide Down The Order’ To Play Anchor Role For Australia

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

WBBL: Jemimah Rodrigues' Fifty Helps Melbourne Renegades Beat Sydney Thunder

BAN vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim Give Bangladesh Steady Start

PAK Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Bowlers Displayed Highest Class, Says Kane Williamson

La Liga: Arnaut Danjuma’s Late Strike Earns Villarreal Draw Against Cadiz In Six-Goal Thriller

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Advertisement

More from Sports

Serie A: Olivier Giroud Takes AC Milan On Top Of League Table

Serie A: Olivier Giroud Takes AC Milan On Top Of League Table

T20 World Cup: Rubel Hossian Replaces Injured Mohammad Saifuddin In Bangladesh Squad

T20 World Cup: Rubel Hossian Replaces Injured Mohammad Saifuddin In Bangladesh Squad

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021: Former Champions Sri Lanka Aim To Exploit Australia’s Top-Order Woes

AUS Vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021: Former Champions Sri Lanka Aim To Exploit Australia’s Top-Order Woes

League Cup: Chelsea Beat Southampton In Shootout

League Cup: Chelsea Beat Southampton In Shootout

Read More from Outlook

LIVE | Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bombay High Court To Resume Bail Hearing Today Afternoon

LIVE | Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bombay High Court To Resume Bail Hearing Today Afternoon

Outlook Web Bureau / The HC is hearing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail petition in connection with his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-do-they-want-me-to-become-sati-pratibha-singh-on-carrying-forward-virbhadra-singhs-legacy-ahead-of-mandi-bypolls/398916

T20 World Cup, Live: Moeen's Double Strike Shakes Bangladesh Early

T20 World Cup, Live: Moeen's Double Strike Shakes Bangladesh Early

Koushik Paul / Follow live updates and cricket scores of Bangladesh vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement