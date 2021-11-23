Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate's prime focus at the moment is at next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions booked their spot following a 10-0 rout of San Marino in the qualifiers last week.

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024
Under Gareth Southgate, England reached the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. | File photo

Trending

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T09:37:23+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 9:37 am

England’s most successful manager for more than half a century, Gareth Southgate has agreed to stay in the job until 2024. (More Football News)

The 51-year-old Southgate isn’t ready for a return to club coaching just yet, especially when there’s a chance to improve on reaching the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of this year’s European Championship.

“When you’ve done work culturally and where they can challenge (for titles), you want to bring that to fruition,” Southgate said Monday. “We’ve only won one World Cup but we have to believe that’s possible, it’s an aim we have as a team.

“To step away when we think the next few years could have been exciting, that could be difficult to live with. If this contract is the last, I will only be 53 at the end of it and I hope there’ll be a lot of my life at the end of it.” Now the focus is on the 2022 FIFA World Cup after qualifying last week.

“There was never a consideration I wouldn’t go to Qatar,” Southgate said. “I wanted to be sure I was wholly committed beyond that. Tournaments take a lot out of you and the way it ended for us (losing on penalties to Italy at Euro 2020) took a lot of emotion and energy, and we were so quickly back in World Cup qualifying and I wanted to allow myself that consideration.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

“I didn’t want it to be a case of me agreeing something with my mind somewhere else in 18 months. I’ve signed to the (2024) Euros and if the team carry on playing at the level we know they can, that’s when we take the next decision. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t rushing into a decision that further down the line I might regret.”

There is a break clause after Euro 2024 in Germany allowing him to leave the job before the end of the year. Speaking alongside Southgate at Wembley Stadium, Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham spoke about how his organization could improve undisclosed pay terms.

“It’s a performance-related contract and any rises or increases in bonuses are self-funded from an increase in commercial revenue or tournament prize money,” Bullingham said. Southgate took the England job on a permanent basis in November 2016 and is leading one of the country’s most talented squads for several years.

Before Southgate, England’s men hadn’t reached a World Cup semifinal since 1990. Alf Ramsey is the only other manager to have taken England to a final, winning the 1966 World Cup.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Gareth Southgate London Football England national football team Qatar World Cup 2022 Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Barcelona Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Xavi Hints At Ousmane Dembele Return

Barcelona Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Xavi Hints At Ousmane Dembele Return

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka Have Advantage Vs West Indies In Galle

Chelsea Vs Juventus: Romelu Lukaku All Set For UEFA Champions League Return

BAN Vs PAK, Test Series: Bangladesh Pick Uncapped Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja For First Match

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Begin Indian Super League Title Defence In Style, Blank FC Goa 3-0

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Watch The Last Over Drama, Feat. A Controversial Pull Out - VIDEO

T20 World Cup: ICC Defends Two-year Cycle, Says It's Important For Growth Of Cricket

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Spinners Restrict West Indies To 113/6 On Day 2

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Peng Shuai's Video Call: IOC Playing Into China's Hands?

Peng Shuai's Video Call: IOC Playing Into China's Hands?

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh In Dhaka Thriller, Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

BAN Vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh In Dhaka Thriller, Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

Shahrukh Khan Hits Dramatic Last-ball Six As Tamil Nadu Defend Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 - WATCH

Shahrukh Khan Hits Dramatic Last-ball Six As Tamil Nadu Defend Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 - WATCH

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Reveals Why It Gave Pakistan Hosting Rights

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Reveals Why It Gave Pakistan Hosting Rights

Read More from Outlook

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Suhas Munshi / In an interview with Outlook, about his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell’, actor Kabir Bedi shares some highs and lows of his life including interviewing The Beatles.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Advantage Sri Lanka Vs Windies

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Advantage Sri Lanka Vs Windies

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Trisha Mukherjee / What happens to the abandoned orphans who do not manage to even enter the adoption system?

Advertisement