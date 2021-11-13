Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise On Hattrick Hero Harry Kane After 5-0 Win

Besides Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson netted one goal each as England drubbed Albania 5-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Harry Kane scored on 18th, 33rd and 45th minutes for England against Albania on Saturday. | File photo

2021-11-13T19:48:15+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 7:48 pm

England manager Gareth Southgate and goal-scoring midfielder Jordan Henderson both paid tribute to captain Harry Kane after his hattrick helped their side beat Albania 5-0 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Wembley. (More Football News)

Kane’s treble, plus Henderson’s goal and one from Harry Maguire all came before the break as shell-shocked Albania were blown away by England. Southgate's side still need a point to win the group and qualify for Qatar - but that should be a formality against San Marino on Monday.

On Kane, Southgate said, “I thought Harry’s centre-forward performance, his all-round performance was excellent. Not just the goals, his hold-up play, he bullied his centre-backs, he brought his teammates in very well, pressured the opponent well, so I thought it was a really pleasing performance from him.”

He added, “I think you could see how good he is as a player, over the years his goal record speaks for itself really. In training his finishing is outstanding, you give him half a chance, you know he's going to take it and that was the case today you know, he was clinical in front of goal and deserved his hat-trick.”

