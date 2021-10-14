Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
France Footballer Lucas Hernandez Faces Prison Time For Violating Restraining Order

The 25-year-old Hernandez was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League beating Spain in the final last week.

Lucas Hernandez will have 10 days from Tuesday to present himself to authorities. | en.as.com

2021-10-14T09:47:38+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 9:47 am

France defender Lucas Hernandez is facing prison time in Spain for violating a restraining order. The Bayern Munich player has been told to appear in court on Tuesday so he can be given an order to turn himself in to start serving a six-month prison sentence. (More Football News)

He will have 10 days from Tuesday to present himself to authorities. Hernandez’s lawyers are trying to appeal. Hernandez was arrested after an altercation with his wife in Spain in 2017, while he played for Atlético Madrid.

Both had a restraining order put in place by a judge after the incident but they violated it by traveling together to the United States. He was found guilty of violating the order in 2019. His request to suspend the six-month sentence was denied.

Hernandez was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend. Meanwhile, both Hernandez and his wife had served the community service before. Hernandez was also charged with domestic violence. 

