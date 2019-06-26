France And PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Sets Sights On 2020 Tokyo Olympics

With France having qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, star forward Kylian Mbappe has revealed his desire to play in the competition out and clear. This was achieved after the U-21 national team reached the semis of the ongoing European U-21 Championship.

The PSG man earlier also revealed that he wanted to play in the Olympics. After winning the FIFA World Cup in Russia, he had stated that he still has to win the European Championships and Olympics.

Selecting him for the competition won't be easy for Les Bleus management as the Euros finish just 10 days before the Olympics, which could be an issue for PSG. The Ligue 1 outfit could file a complaint that Mbappe is being made to overwork.

Also, Mbappe has never played for the U-21s, so his inclusion could hurt the few who have worked to be a part of the squad. But obviously, the footballing sensation can play due to his age and birth date.

Since making his debut for AS Monaco, the 20-year-old has become a household name due to his skills and electrifying pace. Pace is what has made him a very useful asset for both club and country.

Well, nothing has been made official yet, but we could very see the young striker in the 2020 Olympics.