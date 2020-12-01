Formula One: Lewis Hamilton To Miss Sakhir Grand Prix After Positive COVID-19 Test

December 01, 2020
Corona
A positive coronavirus test means Mercedes will be without Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton for the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Omnisport 01 December 2020
Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One champion, has returned two positive results since Monday.
Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, Mercedes have announced.

The seven-time Formula One champion has returned two positive results since Monday, when he was informed a contact prior to his arrival in Bahrain had contracted the virus.

Mercedes said Hamilton, who is in isolation with mild symptoms, had tested negative three times prior to the Bahrain Grand Prix last week.

A team statement read: "The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to take part in this weekend's Sakhir GP.

"Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme.  

"However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive. Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest.

"Lewis is now isolating in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain. Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery.

"We will announce our replacement driver plans for this weekend in due course."



