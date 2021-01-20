Former World Number One Golfer Tiger Woods Undergoes Fifth Back Surgery

Tiger Woods has undergone back surgery for the fifth time in his career. (More Sports News)

The former world number one and 15-time major winner confirmed he received a microdiscectomy procedure in a short statement released via his Twitter account, with discomfort experienced during the PNC Championship in December bringing about the intervention.

The surgery was deemed to have been successful, although Woods will not compete at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month or February's Genesis Invitational, where he will still carry out his duties as tournament host.

All eyes will now be on whether the 45-year-old can battle back from yet another injury setback to compete at The Masters, which starts at Augusta on April 8.

A short statement released via Woods' Twitter account read: "Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurised disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship.

"His doctors and their team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery."

Woods said: "I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on tour."

After having similar surgeries three times over the course of 2014 and 2015, Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery in April 2017.

Against all odds, he returned to the top of the sport with a historic and emotional Masters triumph in 2019.

By comparison, Woods' 2020 performances were underwhelming, with a tied ninth-place at the Farmers - where he boasts seven career victories - his only top-10 finish of the calendar year.

Returning to Augusta to defend his title in November, he was tied for 10th after shooting 68 on the Thursday. His challenge waned and a nightmare 10 at the par-three 12th in the final round was a career-high score after he found the water three times.

Woods rebounded with five birdies over the final six holes to finish in a tie for 38th, and that famed will to bounce back and carry on must now undergo its latest test.

