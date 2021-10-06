Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Former Germany Captain Phillip Lahm opposes FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Plans

Lahm, who captained Germany to the 2014 World Cup triumph, feels the current rhythm should remain as it is.

Former Germany Captain Phillip Lahm opposes FIFA's Biennial World Cup Plans
Phillip Lahm is the tournament director for the 2024 European Championship, the logo of which was unveiled on Tuesday. | Yahoo

Former Germany Captain Phillip Lahm opposes FIFA’s Biennial World Cup Plans
2021-10-06T11:44:04+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 11:44 am

Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm has opposed FIFA’s plans to implement a biennial World Cup. (More Football News)

“I find the current rhythm should remain as it is. I think as a player you can expect a tournament every two years, and I think that other sports also have the right to be in the spotlight,” Lahm said.

“So, that’s why I’m absolutely in favour of keeping it the way it is now. I’ve always felt comfortable like this as a player. I can only speak from my own perspective,” added Lahm on Tuesday.

“As a fan, I think it’s great that such a major event takes place every two years (either the World Cup or Euro). That’s why I’m in favour of things remaining as it is now.”

Germany on Tuesday unveiled the logo for football's 2024 European Championship during a ceremony with a light show in the stadium that will hold the final.

Some guests and media were invited to Berlin's Olympiastadion for the UEFA launch, though no fans were present on a damp evening in the German capital.

The logo features an outline of the Henri Delaunay Cup - the bulbous tournament trophy - set on a coloured oval outline that resembles the Olympiastadion’s roof.

It features colours from the flags of UEFA’s 55 member nations, set in 24 slices around the trophy to represent the 24 teams that will ultimately qualify for the tournament in Germany.

Associated Press (AP)
