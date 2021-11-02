Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Former FIFA Officials Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini Indicted For Fraud In Switzerland

The 85-year-old Blatter and 65-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Bellinzona.

Former FIFA Officials Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini Indicted For Fraud In Switzerland
Both Sepp Blatter, in pic, and Michel Platini have long denied wrongdoing and cited a verbal agreement they had made, now more than 20 years ago, for the money to be paid. | File Photo

Trending

Former FIFA Officials Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini Indicted For Fraud In Switzerland
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T21:35:54+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 9:35 pm

Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors on Tuesday after a six-year investigation into a controversial USD 2 million payment. (More Football News)

The 85-year-old Blatter and 65-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Bellinzona.

"This payment damaged FIFA's assets and unlawfully enriched Platini," Swiss federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The case from September 2015 ousted Blatter ahead of schedule as FIFA president and ended then-UEFA president Platini's campaign to succeed his former mentor.

Swiss cases often take years to reach a conclusion.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The case centers on Platini's written request to FIFA in January 2011 to be paid backdated additional salary for working as a presidential adviser in Blatter's first term, from 1998-2002.

Blatter authorized FIFA to make the payment within weeks. He was preparing to campaign for re-election in a contest against Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar, where Platini's influence with European voters was a key factor.

Both Blatter and Platini have long denied wrongdoing and cited a verbal agreement they had made, now more than 20 years ago, for the money to be paid.

Blatter has been charged with fraud, mismanagement, misappropriation of FIFA funds and forgery of a document. Platini has been charged with fraud, misappropriation, forgery and as an accomplice to Blatter's alleged mismanagement.

Platini, a French soccer great, was not placed under formal investigation until last year, and months later the more serious allegation of fraud was included against both men.

Prosecutors had opened criminal proceedings against Blatter in September 2015 ahead of a police raid at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on the day he and Platini attended a meeting of the soccer body's executive committee.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Sepp Blatter Michel Platini Football FIFA Financial Fraud Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

National Sports Awards: Manpreet Singh Added To Khel Ratna Winners; 35 For Arjuna Awards - Check Complete List

National Sports Awards: Manpreet Singh Added To Khel Ratna Winners; 35 For Arjuna Awards - Check Complete List

Live Streaming Of New Zealand Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Where To See NZ Vs SCO Live - Full Details

Antonio Conte Back In Premier League As Tottenham Manager

Live Streaming Of India V Afghanistan, T20 World Cup: Where To See IND Vs AFG Live - Full Details

Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round Of HYLO Open In Germany

World Boxing Championships: Debutant Akash Kumar Enters Semis, Secures India's First Medal

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: South Africa Thrash Bangladesh, Inch Closer To Semis

Live Cricket Scores, NAM Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Sluggish Namibia Chase Pakistan's 189/2

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Sports

Jos Buttler Joins Elite Club, Becomes Latest To Hit Centuries In All Three Formats Of Cricket

Jos Buttler Joins Elite Club, Becomes Latest To Hit Centuries In All Three Formats Of Cricket

IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: India's Perfect Record Against Afghanistan And Other Stats

IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: India's Perfect Record Against Afghanistan And Other Stats

NZ Vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup: New Zealand Look To Strengthen Semis Chances, Face Struggling Scotland

NZ Vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup: New Zealand Look To Strengthen Semis Chances, Face Struggling Scotland

T20 World Cup: Rape Threats To Virat Kohli's Daughter, Delhi Police Alerted

T20 World Cup: Rape Threats To Virat Kohli's Daughter, Delhi Police Alerted

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Vikas Pathak / The BJP has maintained its dominance in Assam and done well in Madhya Pradesh but has performed poorly in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?

Himachal Pradesh Bypolls | What Led To BJP's Fall: Price Rise, Dynasty Politics Or 'Arrogance'?

Ashwani Sharma / The bypoll jolt to the Jairam Thakur government may end up jeopardising the BJP's dream to retain the state in the 2022 Assembly elections.

T20 World Cup, Live: Can NAM Give IND Lifeline By Upsetting PAK?

T20 World Cup, Live: Can NAM Give IND Lifeline By Upsetting PAK?

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live scores of Namibia vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12 match. Pakistan are unbeaten in three matches so far.

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

'Mamata Wave' Sweeps Bengal Bypolls, BJP Likely To See Tougher Days Ahead

Outlook Correspondent / The BJP lost two seats to the ruling TMC in West Bengal where bypolls were conducted in four seats on October 30.

Advertisement