December 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Football Legend Paolo Rossi's House Reportedly Burgled During His Funeral

Football Legend Paolo Rossi's House Reportedly Burgled During His Funeral

Thieves reportedly broke into Paolo Rossi's house near the Tuscan village of Bucine while his funeral was taking place

Omnisport 13 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Football Legend Paolo Rossi's House Reportedly Burgled During His Funeral
His jersey with number 20 of the winning World Cup team is placed on the coffin of Paolo Rossi during his funeral service, in Vicenza, Italy
Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP
Football Legend Paolo Rossi's House Reportedly Burgled During His Funeral
outlookindia.com
2020-12-13T20:28:32+05:30

Paolo Rossi's home was reportedly burgled during the Italy legend's funeral on Saturday. (More Football News)

Azzurri great Rossi died at the age of 64 on Wednesday following a long illness.

Rossi's 1982 World Cup-winning team-mates carried his coffin into the Santa Maria Annunciata Cathedral for his funeral and thousands gathered on the streets of Vicenza to pay their respects.

Reports emerged in Italy later in the day that Federica Cappelletti, Rossi's wife, had returned to their house near the Tuscan village of Bucine to discover thieves had broken in.

La Gazzetta dello Sport said several jewels and a Rolex watch belonging to former Juventus, Milan and Vicenza striker Rossi had been taken.

It was reported that none of Rossi's medals were stolen.

Dario Nardella, the mayor of Florence, tweeted on Sunday: "A more vile and disgusting act than this is truly unthinkable.

"The police must do everything possible to find those responsible. All my solidarity and closeness to the #PaoloRossi family."

Rossi was the leading scorer and best player in the tournament in the Azzurri's 1982 World Cup triumph in Spain.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Cagliari 1-3 Inter: Late Nerazzurri Comeback Eases Pressure On Antonio Conte

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Paolo Rossi Italy Football Italy national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos