Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Pakistan Cricketer Yasir Shah Reported In FIR For Aiding Rape Of Minor Girl In Lahore

The girl complained to the police that Yasir's friend Farhan kidnapped her at gunpoint, raped her and made videos. She also claimed Yasir helped Farhan and asked her to keep quiet about the whole issue.

Yasir Shah was not a part of Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh as he is nursing a finger injury. | Twitter

2021-12-21T10:20:30+05:30
Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 10:20 am

Police have registered an FIR against Pakistan Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah and his friend on the allegations of kidnapping, molesting and threatening a girl. (More Cricket News)

The FIR was registered at the Shalimar police station in Lahore after the girl complained. The Pakistan cricketer is yet to respond on the issue.

In the FIR, the girl has alleged that Yasir’s friend, Farhan kidnapped her on gunpoint, raped her, made videos of her and later made threats to her.

The girl has alleged that Yasir Shah helped his friend and later with Farhan threatened her that if she raised any voice they would release her videos.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the girl says when she contacted Yasir on WhatsApp pleading for his help he laughed at her and told her to keep quiet about the whole issue.

The girl also claims that when she went to the police Yasir offered to give her a flat and monthly expenses for 18 years if she remained quiet. Yasir Shah didn’t travel to Bangladesh for the recent Test series as he is nursing a finger injury.

PTI Yasir Shah Lahore Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Minor Girl Raped Rape Case Sports
