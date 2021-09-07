September 07, 2021
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Australia, South Korea Win

South Korea and Australia registered identical 1-0 wins against Lebanon and Vietnam in their respective group matches

Agencies 07 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:02 pm
Australia have won 10 matches in a row and on track for a fifth successive World Cup appearance.
Courtesy: Twitter (@Socceroos)
Australia edged Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in Group B of Asia World Cup qualifying. (More Football News)

In Group A, South Korea defeated Lebanon 1-0 at Suwon World Cup Stadium to pick up its first win of the stage, after 0-0 against Iraq five days earlier.

Rhyan Grant ran to the far post to steer in a header after 43 minutes in an empty My Dinh Stadium. His first international goal kept the Socceroos on track for a fifth successive World Cup appearance.

Vietnam is making its first appearance at this stage of qualifying but had chances, including a VAR review for a possible penalty against Grant's handball before the visitors took the lead.

In humid conditions and on a difficult playing surface, Vietnam pushed for a point but couldn't find a way past Mat Ryan in the Australia goal. Mitchell Duke looked to have sealed the win with a low shot four minutes from the end but the goal was ruled out for offside.

South Korea's campaign to appear at a 10th successive World Cup was hit by the late withdrawal of Son Heung-min. The Tottenham Hotspur star injured a calf in training on Monday and was deemed unfit to play.

Without Son, South Korea struggled against Lebanon goalkeeper Mostafa Matar. The deadlock was broken only on the hour, when Kwon Chang-hoon shot past Matar from close range.

The top two from both six-team groups qualify automatically for the World Cup in Qatar. The third-place teams meet in a playoff and the winner faces an opponent from another confederation.

(AP)

