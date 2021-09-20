Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
FIFA To Discuss International Match Calendar With Member Nations

There is a broad consensus within the game that the international match calendar should be 'reformed and improved'

The current match calendar for the women's game runs to the end of 2023, while the men's expires in 2024. | File Photo

2021-09-20T17:54:20+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 5:54 pm

World football governing body FIFA has reached out to its member associations and other stakeholders to hold discussions on bringing reforms to the international match calendar for women and men, which is set to expire at the end of 2023 and 2024 respectively. (More Football News)

There is a broad consensus within the game that the international match calendar should be "reformed and improved".

The stakeholders included representatives of the players, clubs, leagues and confederations).

Following invitations to stakeholders, including all confederations, at the beginning of September, discussions are being organised in the coming weeks.

On September 15, 2021, FIFA also invited its member associations to a first online summit on September 30. This is one of the several opportunities to establish a constructive and open debate, at a global and regional level, over the coming months and FIFA is looking forward to it.

"As this is a football project, in which the global interests of the game should come first, this process started with players and coaches from all over the world," FIFA said.

"Technical Advisory Groups (TAGs) have been established under the stewardship of Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis. The debate will also involve fans from around the globe."

The apex football body added, "FIFA is committed to being a forum for meaningful debate by engaging with a wide range of stakeholders including fans and looks forward to discussions on the sustainable growth of football in all regions of the world, at all levels."

PTI Football FIFA Sports
Advertisement