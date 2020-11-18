November 18, 2020
Corona
Ferran Torres, Spain Make History As Germany Suffer Heaviest Loss In 89 Years

Germany's 0-6 defeat againt Spain in the Nations League was their all time worst in a competitive tournament, and the biggest in any game since friendly loss to Austria in 1931

Omnisport 18 November 2020
Spain's Ferran Torres, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Germany during their UEFA Nations League match
AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti
Ferran Torres made history for Spain with his hat-trick in the thrashing of Germany on Tuesday. (More Football News

The Manchester City attacker's treble guided Spain to a stunning 6-0 victory in Seville, securing them top spot in Group A4 and a place in the Nations League Finals. 

READ: France Win, Portugal Beat Croatia; Ukraine Forfeit

Torres, 20, became the first player to score a hat-trick for Spain in a game against Germany. 

Alvaro Morata headed in a Fabian Ruiz corner for the opener before Torres volleyed in their second and Rodri nodded in a third. 

It marked the first time Spain had ever scored three goals against Germany in the opening 45 minutes.

Torres made it 4-0 after a fine team move before completing his hat-trick with a superb 20-yard finish in the 71st minute. 

ALSO READ: Low Laments 'Awful Day'

Torres' seven shots were three more than any other player on the pitch – only Serge Gnabry managed an attempt for the visitors, with both of his efforts failing to hit the target. 

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal added a sixth past Manuel Neuer, whose 96th appearance for Germany saw him surpass Sepp Maier as the most-capped goalkeeper in the country's history, although it was an outing to forget. 

The goal meant Germany suffered their biggest defeat since 1931, when they lost 6-0 to Austria. 

Illustrating Spain's dominance, they had 69.7 per cent of the possession while goalkeeper Unai Simon made 41 successful passes. Toni Kroos (43) was the only German with more.

Low Laments 'Awful Day'

India's Tour Of Australia: Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha Back At Nets, On Road To Recovery

