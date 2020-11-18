November 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Nations League: Spain Ride Ferran Torres Hattrick As Germany Crash To Historic Defeat

Nations League: Spain Ride Ferran Torres Hattrick As Germany Crash To Historic Defeat

Torres became the first Spanish player to score a hattrick versus Germany as the Spaniards secured top spot in Group A4 and a place in the Nations League Finals.

Omnisport 18 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Nations League: Spain Ride Ferran Torres Hattrick As Germany Crash To Historic Defeat
Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick as Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 in the Nations League fixture.
AP
Nations League: Spain Ride Ferran Torres Hattrick As Germany Crash To Historic Defeat
outlookindia.com
2020-11-18T10:29:51+05:30

Ferran Torres made history for Spain with his hat-trick in the thrashing of Germany on Tuesday.  (More Football News)

The Manchester City attacker's treble guided Spain to a stunning 6-0 victory in Seville, securing them top spot in Group A4 and a place in the Nations League Finals. 

Torres, 20, became the first player to score a hat-trick for Spain in a game against Germany. 

Alvaro Morata headed in a Fabian Ruiz corner for the opener before Torres volleyed in their second and Rodri nodded in a third. 

It marked the first time Spain had ever scored three goals against Germany in the opening 45 minutes.

Torres made it 4-0 after a fine team move before completing his hat-trick with a superb 20-yard finish in the 71st minute. 

Torres' seven shots were three more than any other player on the pitch – only Serge Gnabry managed an attempt for the visitors, with both of his efforts failing to hit the target. 

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal added a sixth past Manuel Neuer, whose 96th appearance for Germany saw him surpass Sepp Maier as the most-capped goalkeeper in the country's history, although it was an outing to forget. 

The goal meant Germany suffered their biggest defeat since 1931, when they lost 6-0 to Austria. 

Illustrating Spain's dominance, they had 69.7 per cent of the possession while goalkeeper Unai Simon made 41 successful passes. Toni Kroos (43) was the only German with more.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ATP Finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas Eliminates Andrey Rublev, Puts Dominic Thiem Into Semis

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Seville Football Sports UEFA Nations League soccer Manchester City Spain national football team Germany national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos