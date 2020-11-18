Nations League: Spain Ride Ferran Torres Hattrick As Germany Crash To Historic Defeat

Ferran Torres made history for Spain with his hat-trick in the thrashing of Germany on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The Manchester City attacker's treble guided Spain to a stunning 6-0 victory in Seville, securing them top spot in Group A4 and a place in the Nations League Finals.

Torres, 20, became the first player to score a hat-trick for Spain in a game against Germany.

Alvaro Morata headed in a Fabian Ruiz corner for the opener before Torres volleyed in their second and Rodri nodded in a third.

It marked the first time Spain had ever scored three goals against Germany in the opening 45 minutes.

Torres made it 4-0 after a fine team move before completing his hat-trick with a superb 20-yard finish in the 71st minute.

Torres' seven shots were three more than any other player on the pitch – only Serge Gnabry managed an attempt for the visitors, with both of his efforts failing to hit the target.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal added a sixth past Manuel Neuer, whose 96th appearance for Germany saw him surpass Sepp Maier as the most-capped goalkeeper in the country's history, although it was an outing to forget.

The goal meant Germany suffered their biggest defeat since 1931, when they lost 6-0 to Austria.

Illustrating Spain's dominance, they had 69.7 per cent of the possession while goalkeeper Unai Simon made 41 successful passes. Toni Kroos (43) was the only German with more.

