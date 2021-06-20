Father's Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, VVS Laxman, Hardik Pandya, Extend Greetings

June 20, 2021
Sachin remembered his father's ‘special place’ in the house while Hardik Pandya, VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal also shared their thoughts.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:08 pm
Hardik Pandya shared a picture of his father Himanshu Pandya along with his brother Krunal on the occasion of Father's Day.
Courtesy: Twitter (@hardikpandya7)
On the occasion of the Father’s Day players led-by batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to pay tributes and extend greetings. (More Sports News)

Sachin posted an emotional video remembering his late father.

The 'Master Blaster' wrote on social media that he always remembers his father Ramesh Tendulkar and shared a memory of ‘special place’ in the house.

For me, it's something from my Father's childhood that always takes me on a trip down memory lane. On Fathers Day, I want to share that special place with you all. Miss you always, Baba", he further added.

India skipper Virat Kohli also took to the twitter to post a message on Father's Day. Kohli said, "Happy father's day to all the father's all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing . As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together."

Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Hardik Pandya, who lost his father recently also shared emotional and inspirational messages.

"Papa, there's so much about fatherhood that I've learned from you. The love & guidance that you've shown us has helped us become who we are today. I promise to take everything that you've taught me on my journey of fatherhood with Agastya. We love you, we miss you,” Hardik wrote on twitter.

Virender Sehwag also took to twitter to share his thoughts on fathers day.
“Love the cool acronyms from Hon. VP Naidu ji. Trying few: Bahut Affectionate Adorable Papa – BAAP,” Former India opener wrote .

VVS Laxman shared a picture with his father on twitter with a caption “A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there. A father is a guiding light whose love shows us the way.”

Punjab skipper and Punjab Kings player Mandeep Singh also took to the twitter to remember his father.

Punjab kings also shared a post with caption, "Father: A son’s first hero, A daughter’s first love."


India women cricketer Deepti Sharma also shared a picture with her father and captioned it,” My father gave me my dreams. Love you papa. Happy father's day.”

Badminton player Saina Nehwal wrote, “Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father …. Wish u all a very Happy Father’s Day.”

