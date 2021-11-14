Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, ICC Likely To Award 2024 T20 World Cup To USA

The 2024 T20 World Cup is expected to have 20 teams and 55 matches as compared to the 2021 and 2022 editions which have 16 teams playing 45 matches.

Eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, ICC Likely To Award 2024 T20 World Cup To USA
If everything goes well, the T20 World Cup 2024 could be jointly hosted by USA Cricket and Cricket West Indies. | File photo

Trending

Eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, ICC Likely To Award 2024 T20 World Cup To USA
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T16:09:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 4:09 pm

The USA is likely to host the T20 World Cup in 2024, which could serve as a launchpad in the ICC’s bid for cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The ICC is expected to award a joint bid by USA Cricket and Cricket West Indies to host the 2024 T20 showpiece. (More Cricket News)

T20 World Cup 2021 Final - New Zealand vs Australia - Live Streaming  

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, a “decision on venues for ICC events in the next cycle was imminent, and that an outward, global focus would mean they were more widely distributed than in the recent past.”

If all goes as per the plans, it would be the first global tournament not hosted by either India or England or Australia since the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. The ICC has been for a long time looking to give emerging countries the hosting rights for mega events.

T20 World Cup 2021 Final - All you need to know

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The 2024 T20 World Cup is expected to have 20 teams and 55 matches as compared to the 2021 and 2022 editions which have seen 16 teams playing 45 matches. Between 2024 and 2031, the ICC is set to host several global tournaments, which will begin with the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“In addition to marking a significant move away from those years, the choice of the US to help host the 2024 tournament would also serve as a launchpad for cricket's long-awaited inclusion in the Olympic Games, starting with LA in 2028 and following up with Brisbane in 2032,” said the report in the Australian daily.

Tags

PTI USA Cricket T20 World Cup ICC (International Cricket Council) 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games Brisbane Olympic Games 2032 West Indies Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand’s Tim Southee Hopes ‘Exhausting’ Bubble Life To Go Away Soon

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand’s Tim Southee Hopes ‘Exhausting’ Bubble Life To Go Away Soon

England Cricket Racism: Adil Rashid Backs Azeem Rafiq's Allegations Against Michael Vaughan

IND Vs NZ: India Test Opener Mayank Agarwal Excited To Work With ‘Approachable’ Rahul Dravid

#MeToo: WTA CEO Calls For Investigation After Chinese Tennis Player's Social Media Post

IND Vs NZ T20s: Wanted To Refresh After 12 Weeks Of Cricket, Says Trent Boult On Missing Test Series

IPL 2021: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Dropped David Warner - Brad Haddin Explains

WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek Spoils Paula Badosa's Birthday

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Kenya Win Final Group Match Despite Their Football Body In Crisis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021: India Look For 'Fresh T20 Template' In Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era

IND Vs NZ 2021: India Look For 'Fresh T20 Template' In Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era

Kane Williamson Skipping IND vs NZ T20 Series Indicates Cricket Overkill, Are Greedy Boards Ignoring Workload?

Kane Williamson Skipping IND vs NZ T20 Series Indicates Cricket Overkill, Are Greedy Boards Ignoring Workload?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Scotland Spoil Denmark's Perfect Record In Group

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Scotland Spoil Denmark's Perfect Record In Group

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground To Host Final On November 13

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground To Host Final On November 13

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement