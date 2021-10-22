Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Europa Conference League: Bodo/Glimt Humiliate Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma 6-1

Erik Botheim and Ola Solbakken netted two goals each for Norwegian champion Bodo/Glimt, while Patrick Berg and Amahl Pellegrino scored one each against AS Roma.

Europa Conference League: Bodo/Glimt Humiliate Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma 6-1
Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are the favourites to win UEFA's Europa Conference League. | Manchester Evening News

Trending

Europa Conference League: Bodo/Glimt Humiliate Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma 6-1
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T09:02:50+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 9:02 am

Jose Mourinho’s Roma was routed 6-1 by Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, the first time the Portuguese manager has seen one of his team’s concede six goals in a game. (More Football News)

Roma are one of the big favorites to win UEFA’s new third-tier competition but trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes and conceded four more goals after the break. It was the Italian team’s first loss after winning its first two group games.

Tottenham, one of the other favorites, also had a setback as it lost 1-0 to Vitesse in the Netherlands. In the Europa League, West Ham and 10-man Lyon both earned a third straight victory to remain the last two teams in Europe’s second-tier competition with a perfect record.

Lyon came from two goals down to beat Sparta Prague 4-3 away while West Ham cruised to a 3-0 home win against Genk.

EUROPEAN CONFERENCE LEAGUE

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Erik Botheim and Ola Solbakken scored two goals apiece for Bodø/Glimt, while Patrick Berg and Amahl Pellegrino added one each for the Norwegian champion. Roma Forward Carles Pérez had made it 2-1 in the first half.

Mourinho attributed the result to his decision to heavily rotate his squad and rest most of his first-choice players for the game, which was played on an artificial pitch.

“They had more quality than us. Their first team is a much better team than our second team,” Mourinho said. “In the end, they are better players than my players. ... The only thing I can say is that I tried to do it with a good intention of resting my best players for the next game, but we were punished by that.”

After three games, Bodø/Glimt top the table in Group C with seven points, leading Roma by one. Mourinho hopes to become the first manager to win all three current major UEFA club trophies, having won the Champions League twice (with Porto and Inter Milan) and the UEFA Cup/Europa League twice (with Porto and Manchester United).

Tottenham rotated its entire starting 11 from the team that won at Newcastle 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday, and left star striker Harry Kane at home. The London team badly missed Kane’s scoring touch and creativity in Arnhem.

Bryan Gil had Spurs’ best chance but hit the bar. Maximilian Wittek volleyed home the winner in the 78th minute for the hosts. Rennes used the chance to move atop Group G with seven points after a 2-1 win at Slovenia’s Mura.

Also, 10-man Copenhagen lost 2-1 to PAOK after goalkeeper Kamil Grabara was given a straight red card nine minutes into the game for handball outside the area. Brazilian Defender Sidcley and forward Andrija Å½ivkoviÄÂÂ had a goal apiece in the first half to send the Greek side to the top of Group F with seven points, one more than Copenhagen.

In Rotterdam, Feyenoord beat Union Berlin 3-1 after forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh opened the scoring from close range with his fourth goal since his transfer from Brighton. Bryan Linssen doubled the lead before Union Berlin’s forward Taiwo Awoniyi reduced it to one with his 10th goal of the season in all competitions. Luis Sinisterra netted the host’s third goal in the second half.

Police in Rotterdam arrested some 60 Union Berlin fans in the early evening, saying they were seeking to confront Feyenoord supporters. A day earlier, a group of Union officials, including president Dirk Zingler, were attacked at a bar in Rotterdam. The win earned the hosts the top place in Group E with seven points. Berlin is bottom with three.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Sparta led 2-0 in Prague after Lukáš Haraslín scored twice in the opening 19 minutes, the first goals Lyon had conceded in the competition.

But Karl Toko Ekambi pulled one back after collecting a throughball in first-half injury time and Houssem Aouar equalized eight minutes into the second half. Substitute Lucas Paquetá put the French side ahead with a left-footed shot into the roof of the net in the 67th before Lyon defender Malo Gusto was sent off with his second yellow card.

Toko Ekambi still extended the lead after he was left unmarked in the area before substitute Ladislav KrejÄÂÂí netted a consolation goal for Sparta in stoppage time. Lyon top Group A five points ahead of Sparta, while Scottish club Rangers is third on three points after beating Danish club Brøndby 2-0.

Lorenzo Insigne and substitutes Victor Osimhen and Matteo Politano all scored to give Serie A leader Napoli a 3-0 victory over Legia Warsaw for the Italian team’s first win in Group C.

West Ham took the lead when defender Craig Dawson rose high to head in a corner in first-half injury time. Center-back Issa Diop doubled the advantage after another corner in the 57th and Jarrod Bowen added the third just two minutes later with a low shot.

West Ham has yet to concede a goal in Group H, with Genk, Rapid Vienna and Dinamo Zagreb all six points back. After beating Italian champion Inter Milan 3-1 at the weekend, Lazio was held to a 0-0 draw against French side Marseille, which drew its third straight game in Group E.

In Sevilla, Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen both scored late to draw 1-1. Borja Iglesias put Betis ahead from the spot in the 75th with Leverkusen equalizing through a deflected shot by Robert Andrich seven minutes later. Betis and Leverkusen are tied atop Group G with seven points.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Jose Mourinho Harry Kane roma Football AS Roma UEFA Europa Conference League Tottenham Hotspur Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Junior Hockey World Cup: Foreign Teams Participating Exempted From Quarantine

Junior Hockey World Cup: Foreign Teams Participating Exempted From Quarantine

'Dominating Australian Batters In Their Own Backyard Was Huge', Says Smriti Mandhana

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Bangladesh Can Play More Freely Now', Says Shakib Al Hasan

Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of SL Vs NED

ICC T20 World Cup: Scotland Maul Oman To Book Super 12 Spot

T20 World Cup: Brett Lee Predicts KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami To Take Individual Honours

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live

Doping: Russian Triathlete Becomes First Disqualification From Tokyo Olympics

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

ICC T20 World Cup: India Hammer Australia In Final Warm-up Game

Advertisement

More from Sports

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team Alongside Adani Group, Manchester United

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Set To Bid For New IPL Team Alongside Adani Group, Manchester United

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Through To Super 12 With Big Win Over Papua New Guinea

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Through To Super 12 With Big Win Over Papua New Guinea

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

La Liga Preview: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid In Super Sunday El Clasico

La Liga Preview: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid In Super Sunday El Clasico

Read More from Outlook

One Billion Shots: How India Crossed The Covid-19 Vaccine Milestone in 279 Days

One Billion Shots: How India Crossed The Covid-19 Vaccine Milestone in 279 Days

Outlook Web Desk / As of Friday, more than 102.4 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far through the Central government. A look at the journey so far.

Live: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Achieving 100 Crore Vaccine Milestone

Live: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Achieving 100 Crore Vaccine Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in the wake of India, recently crossing the mark of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination shots.

Deepika, Ranveer Eye New IPL Team, Manchester United Keen Too

Deepika, Ranveer Eye New IPL Team, Manchester United Keen Too

Soumitra Bose / The two new IPL teams will be announced on October 25 in Dubai, a day after the high-profile India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. Close to 15 companies have shown their interest to bid.

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Outlook Web Desk / United States Centre for Disease Control is allowing the flexibility of 'mixing and matching' the booster dose regardless of which type of shot people received first.

Advertisement