June 01, 2021
Euro 2020: Mason Greenwood Withdraws From England Squad

England manager Gareth Southgate will trim seven names from the 33-man provisional squad

Stats Perform 01 June 2021, Last Updated at 3:06 pm
Mason Greenwood will not feature for England at Euro 2020 after he withdrew from the tournament due to a pre-existing injury.
File Photo
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England's provisional squad for Euro 2020 due to injury.

United on Tuesday revealed that Greenwood would not be in Gareth Southgate's party for the upcoming tournament due to an underlying problem that also kept him out of the Under-21 European Championship in March.

The announcement came on the day that Southgate will cut his squad from 33 to 26 players.

United stated on their official website: "Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England Euro 2020 squad, in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 European Championship in March.

"Mason's club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020/21 Premier League and Europa League schedules.

"But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training."

Stats Perform Mason Greenwood Football England national football team EURO 2020 UEFA European Championship Sports

