Euro 2020: Kevin De Bruyne Doesn't Need Surgery, Set To Join Belgium Squad

June 01, 2021
Kevin De Bruyne sustained the injuries in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final

Agencies 01 June 2021, Last Updated at 12:43 pm
Manchester City's Kyle Walker reacts as teammate Kevin De Bruyne is assisted after a foul by Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger during their Champions League final match at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal on May 29, 2021.
Michael Steele/Pool via AP
2021-06-01T12:43:25+05:30

Kevin De Bruyne does not require surgery after fracturing his nose and eye socket and will join the Belgium squad next week ahead of the European Championship, coach Roberto Martinez said Monday. (More Football News)

The 29-year-old De Bruyne sustained the injuries in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday. De Bruyne had to be replaced in the 60th minute of the match, won 1-0 by Chelsea.

READ: Kevin De Bruyne Confirms Fractured Nose

Martinez told a news conference from Belgium's training camp that the prognosis for De Bruyne was encouraging and that the playmaker will link up with the squad after a few days' rest.

Martinez said he was not sure if De Bruyne would be ready for the team's first match of Euro 2020, against Russia on June 12.

The Belgian FA is expecting De Bruyne to be with the squad by next Monday, but only after taking tests to check his injuries are healing OK.

(AP)

