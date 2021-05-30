May 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Champions League Final: Kevin De Bruyne Confirms Fractured Nose And Orbital After Antonio Rudiger Collision

Champions League Final: Kevin De Bruyne Confirms Fractured Nose And Orbital After Antonio Rudiger Collision

Kevin De Bruyne's Champions League dream turned into a nightmare in Porto as an injury saw him substituted in Man City's loss to Chelsea

Stats Perform 30 May 2021, Last Updated at 6:54 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Champions League Final: Kevin De Bruyne Confirms Fractured Nose And Orbital After Antonio Rudiger Collision
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne leaves the game after a foul by Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger during theirl Champions League final at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal on May 29, 2021.
Susana Vera/Pool via AP
Champions League Final: Kevin De Bruyne Confirms Fractured Nose And Orbital After Antonio Rudiger Collision
outlookindia.com
2021-05-30T18:54:08+05:30

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he suffered a broken nose and a fracture around his eye socket in the clash with Antonio Rudiger that ended his Champions League final outing prematurely.  (More Football News)

The City playmaker collided with Chelsea defender Rudiger in the 56th minute, at which point Pep Guardiola's side had already conceded what proved to be the decisive goal from Kai Havertz in Porto.

De Bruyne's injury led to a lengthy delay as the Belgian received treatment on the field before he was substituted, the 29-year-old clearly in distress.

On Sunday, he tweeted to confirm the details of his injury, though it remains unclear if it will impact on his ability to feature for his country at Euro 2020.

"Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture," he wrote. 

"I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back."

Belgium are scheduled to begin their Euros campaign against Russia in St Petersburg on June 12.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, 10 Others Denied Clearance To Board Flights To Abu Dhabi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Stats Perform Kevin De Bruyne Football Chelsea (Football) Manchester City UEFA Champions League Sports Injury Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos