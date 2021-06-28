Euro 2020: Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand Expects Simon Kjaer Back For Next Match

June 28, 2021
Kjaer had to exit Saturday's game against Wales in the round of 16 after getting his right thigh wrapped in the second half.

Associated Press (AP) 28 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:53 pm
Denmark's Simon Kjaer runs with the ball during the Euro 2020 championship match against Russia at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen on June 21, 2021.
AP Photo
2021-06-28T16:53:14+05:30

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he expects captain Simon Kjaer to be able to play in the team's quarterfinal match against the Czech Republic at the European Championship.

Kjaer had to exit Saturday's game against Wales in the round of 16 after getting his right thigh wrapped in the second half. Hjulmand says Kjaer is still undergoing treatment but that the center back should recover in time for Saturday's game in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Hulmand says ”they're working on Simon and we all think he'll be ready.”  Hjulmand says he has ”no reason to believe” that he won't have all his players available. (AP) 

Outlook Videos