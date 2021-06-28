Euro 2020: Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand Expects Simon Kjaer Back For Next Match

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he expects captain Simon Kjaer to be able to play in the team's quarterfinal match against the Czech Republic at the European Championship.

Denmark Profile | News



Kjaer had to exit Saturday's game against Wales in the round of 16 after getting his right thigh wrapped in the second half. Hjulmand says Kjaer is still undergoing treatment but that the center back should recover in time for Saturday's game in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Hulmand says ”they're working on Simon and we all think he'll be ready.” Hjulmand says he has ”no reason to believe” that he won't have all his players available. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine