Euro 2020, Denmark Vs Belgium: Teams, Fans Plan Tribute to Honour Christian Eriksen

Both Denmark and Belgium will stop play in the 10th minute of their European Championship match on Thursday to join in the tribute to Christian Eriksen, who is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Eriksen, who will need to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, for monitoring his heart, collapsed during his teams' UEFA European Championship match against Finland.



Romelu Lukaku, Eriksen's teammate at Inter Milan, said, the Belgium players will kick the ball out of play in the 10th minute of their game against Denmark so the stadium can pay tribute to Eriksen with a minute’s applause.



The fans at Parken Stadium are planning a loud ovation for Eriksen in the 10th minute of the Euro 2020 game because the midfielder wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark. Lukaku says both teams will join in the tribute.



Lukaku said, "We will kick the ball out for a throw-in to stop and applaud and mark this moment.”



Eriksen remains in a Copenhagen hospital close to the stadium.

Lukaku sent a greeting to the Eriksen after scoring in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Russia. (with inputs from Agencies)

