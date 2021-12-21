Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

English Premier League 2021-22 To Continue Despite Recent Coronavirus Outbreaks Among Clubs

In a meeting between the English Premier League clubs, it was disclosed that 77 per cent of the players have received double doses of Covid-19 vaccines and 16 per cent of players are to get even a single dose.

English Premier League 2021-22 To Continue Despite Recent Coronavirus Outbreaks Among Clubs
Action during Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur encounter in English Premier League 2021-22 on Sunday. | AP

Trending

English Premier League 2021-22 To Continue Despite Recent Coronavirus Outbreaks Among Clubs
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T11:25:55+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 11:25 am

English Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads. (More Football News)

While more than 90 per cent of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the English Premier League disclosed that only 77 per cent of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16 per cent of players had not received even a single dose.

Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling from 42 to 90. It reflects a spike in infections across Britain — up some 60 per cent in the last week — with more than 90,000 daily cases reported in three of the last four days.

Premier League clubs met virtually on Monday after six of the weekend’s 10 games were called off. “While recognizing a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges,” the league said after the call, “it is the league’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the league will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.” Due to the looming fixture congestion to play postponed games, it was announced Monday that plans for replays in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup have been scrapped.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The league has urged players to get vaccinated to avoid squads being depleted and games called off due to coronavirus cases. “The league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Wolverhampton is a rare case in England of a team saying its squad is all vaccinated with booster shots received at its Molineux stadium after Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

“Everyone in our building is fully vaccinated, which is the right thing to do, especially with the increase in positive cases in the Premier League and wider society,” Wolves manager Bruno Lage said.

“We have a responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe, so when the players and staff were offered the booster jab, it was a simple decision for us, and it was great to do it together after the game.”

The British government hopes vaccine boosters will offer more protection against the highly transmissible omicron variant, as the data suggests, and has set a goal of offering everyone 18 and up an extra shot by the end of December.

More than 900,000 booster shots were delivered on Sunday, as soccer stadiums, shopping centers and cathedrals were turned into temporary inoculation clinics.

People in England who have not been fully vaccinated have to self-isolate for 10 days if they are deemed a close contact of someone who had tested positive. Someone in that situation who has received at least two vaccine doses would only have to undergo daily virus testing — allowing a soccer player to keep playing.

Wales has become the first nation in the United Kingdom to decide to shut spectators out of stadiums again from Sunday, as was the case for most of last season.

“The advice is clear,” Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething said, “we need to act now in response to the threat of omicron. We are giving people as much notice of these decisions as we can. Crowds will come back as soon as possible. We want everyone to be here to enjoy their favorite sports.”

The decision impacts Welsh teams participating in English-led competitions, including Cardiff and Swansea which will play their games in the second-tier Championship without fans.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) London Football English Premier League (EPL) FA Cup COVID 19 Coronavirus Omicron covid vaccine Wolverhampton Wanderers Chelsea (Football) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

UEFA Europa Conference League: Tottenham Hotspur Forced To Forfeit Game Against Rennes

UEFA Europa Conference League: Tottenham Hotspur Forced To Forfeit Game Against Rennes

Vincent Kompany, Anderlecht Coach, ‘Disgusted’ By Racist Abuse At Belgian Pro League Game

Pakistan Cricketer Yasir Shah Reported In FIR For Aiding Rape Of Minor Girl In Lahore

FIFA, Football’s Governing Body, Makes Financial Pitch To Win Support For Biennial World Cups

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli's Five-bowler Or Extra Batter? India's Selection Conundrum

I-League Champions To Play In ISL From 2022-23 Season 'On Sporting Merit: AIFF

COVID Hits NBA: Five More Games Postponed; Trae Young, Frank Vogel Enter Protocols

India Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen To Headline BWF 500 Event

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC Share Spoils After Engaging Draw

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC Share Spoils After Engaging Draw

Juan Ferrando Leaves FC Goa, Takes Charge As Head Coach Of ISL Rivals ATK Mohun Bagan

Juan Ferrando Leaves FC Goa, Takes Charge As Head Coach Of ISL Rivals ATK Mohun Bagan

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Joe Root Confident England Can Still Turn Things Around

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Joe Root Confident England Can Still Turn Things Around

SA vs IND: Omicron Scare Forces Cricket South Africa To Ban Fans From Stadiums For Series Vs India

SA vs IND: Omicron Scare Forces Cricket South Africa To Ban Fans From Stadiums For Series Vs India

Read More from Outlook

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Outlook Web Desk / The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 3.2 degrees Celcius, five notches below normal. The cold wave is likely to continue till Wednesday, as per IMD.

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

Outlook Web Bureau / Defending champions India had defeated Japan 6-0 during the round-robin stages of Asian Champions Trophy.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Desk / Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” What does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Advertisement