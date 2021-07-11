ENG-W Vs IND-W, 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: India Women Need Win To Keep Series Alive

India Women can still win the T20I series after losing the first match by 18 runs (DLS method). But to win the three-match series, they will need to produce an improved performance at the County Ground in Hove on Sunday. A defeat and they lose the T20 series too. And much will depend on batters perform in the penultimate match of the tour. England Women had taken the ODIs, 3-2. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the second T20I cricket match between England Women and India Women:

