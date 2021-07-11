England Women Vs India Women, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where Must-win Match For Indian Eves

India Women's tour of England started with much fanfare in June. Now, after one Test, three ODIs and one T20I, there's nothing much to write about the visitors, except of course individual achievements and performances. For what it's worth, cricket still is a team sport.(More Cricket News)

Now, India face another must-win game as they head to Hove for the penultimate match of the tour. Having lost the first T20I by 18 runs (DLS method), Harmanpreet Kaur will look for a quick turnaround before it gets too murky.

India did very well to force a draw in the one-off four-day Test, then were handed heavy defeats in the first and second ODIs. Mithali Raj, the skipper, played a captain's knock in the 3rd ODI to help India win by four wickets. Then, they were back to square one. And the criminals, if we may, are the batters. Hopefully, someone will turn up with the bat.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd T20I match between England Women and India Women

Date: July 11 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST/ 02:30 PM Local

Venue: County Ground, Hove

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Playing XIs in the last match

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

Squads

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Fran Wilson.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine