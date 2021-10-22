Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
England Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Cricket Match

Check match and telecast details of the Australia vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 cricket match.

Caprtains Eoin Morgan, left, of England and Kieron Pollard, right, of West Indies: West Indies lead the head-to-head record, 11-7. But England have won the three meetings. | Composite: File Photos

2021-10-22T22:48:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 10:48 pm

Holders and two-time champions West Indies face England in the second Super 12 match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, UAE on Saturday. This will be a repeat of the last edition's final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata five years ago. (More Cricket News)

On that fateful April night, Carlos Brathwaite hit Ben Stokes for 6,6,6,6 in the final over to help Windies become the first-ever side to win two T20 World Cups. Sadly, both are missing. But the action will be worthy of global attention.

Eoin Morgan's England are the top-ranked side in the world, while Kieron Pollard's Windies have a veritable line-up of globe-trotting superstars, best suited for this bang-bang version of cricket.

England lost to India in their first warm-up match, then beat New Zealand. But the Windies lost both ther games, to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Head-to-head

This will be their 19th meeting in T20 Internationals. West Indies lead the head-to-head record, 11-7. But England have won the three meetings, comprehensively.

Overall, England have a 73-59, win-loss record in their previous 137 matches. There were five no results.

Windies have a 64-71, win-loss record in 144 previous outings with nine no results. Three of their last four outings were no results.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 14 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup between England and West Indies
Date: October 23 (Saturday), 2021
Time: 7:30 PM IST/ 06:00 PM Local
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hostar

For global broadcast details, CLICK HERE

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

