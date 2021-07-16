ENG Vs PAK, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Scores: England Field First, Azam Khan Set For Debut For Pakistan

July 16, 2021
Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 1st T20I match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham here

Outlook Web Bureau 16 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:04 pm
Eoin Morgan will lead England against Babar Azam's Pakistan in first T20I in Nottingham.
Pakistan are now fighting with the back against the wall. A second string side whitewashed them in ODIs and now they face a full strength England team in the first T20I searching for their first win. In the last T20 match, Pakistan’s batting clicked with skipper Babar Azam making his career-best 158. Friday’s first T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, will give Azam’s men another chance at securing their first win of the tour. Pakistan will rest Hasan Ali, their premier bowler, as of precautionary measure in avoid injury. England led-by Eoin Morgan will look to carry the momentum Ben Stokes’ side gave the home team in ODI series. Of the 18 T20 matches between  the two sides, England have won 11, while Pkaistan have won five.  Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 1st T20I match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham here

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

