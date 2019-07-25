﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  England Vs Ireland, One-Off Test, Day 2, Lord’s: ENG Off To Steady Start

England Vs Ireland, One-Off Test, Day 2, Lord’s: ENG Off To Steady Start

England were bowled out for just 85 by Ireland before fighting back when 20 wickets fell at Lord's on Wednesday. Ireland scored 207 in their first innings in the off-one Test. Catch live updates and live cricket score of England vs Ireland here

Outlook Web Bureau 25 July 2019
England Vs Ireland, One-Off Test, Day 2, Lord’s: ENG Off To Steady Start
England were bowled out for 85 on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's on Wednesday. Get live updates and live cricket score of Day 2 on Thursday of the one-off Test between England vs Ireland here
Twitter
England Vs Ireland, One-Off Test, Day 2, Lord’s: ENG Off To Steady Start
outlookindia.com
2019-07-25T15:48:37+0530

World champions England were given a pre-Ashes wake-up call at Lord's as Tim Murtagh-inspired Ireland dismissed Joe Root's side for 85 before securing a 122-run lead. Murtagh’s 5/13 and Mark Adair’s 3/32 ensured England were dismissed inside 24 overs. Joe Denly top-scored with 23, while debutant Jason Roy (5) failed to make an impact. In reply, a half-century from Andy Balbirnie (55), who put on 87 for the third wicket with Paul Stirling (36), left Ireland in a strong position. England then closed on 0/0 in their second innings on Wednesday. Get live updates and live cricket score of Day 2 on Thursday of the one-off Test between England vs Ireland here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

If you can’t see the live cricket score of England vs Ireland, click here

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Tim Murtagh London England vs Ireland England national cricket team Ireland cricket team Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'False News': Siddaramaiah On Reports He Instigated Rebels To Bring Down Karnataka Govt
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters