World champions England were given a pre-Ashes wake-up call at Lord's as Tim Murtagh-inspired Ireland dismissed Joe Root's side for 85 before securing a 122-run lead. Murtagh’s 5/13 and Mark Adair’s 3/32 ensured England were dismissed inside 24 overs. Joe Denly top-scored with 23, while debutant Jason Roy (5) failed to make an impact. In reply, a half-century from Andy Balbirnie (55), who put on 87 for the third wicket with Paul Stirling (36), left Ireland in a strong position. England then closed on 0/0 in their second innings on Wednesday. Get live updates and live cricket score of Day 2 on Thursday of the one-off Test between England vs Ireland here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

