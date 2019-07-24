﻿
It's Test time! After the thrills of ICC Cricket World Cup, cricket will see 50-overs World Champions England take on Ireland in a historic four-day Test at Lord's, starting today. Catch Day 1 score and report here

Outlook Web Bureau 24 July 2019
Ireland's Tim Murtagh celebrates taking his fifth wicket, the wicket of England's Moeen Ali during the first day of the Test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 24, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-07-25T00:16:54+0530

The inaugural ICC World Test Championships will start next month with traditional rivals England and Australia continuing their Ashes rivalry. And serving as an appetiser to the mouth-watering series is England's four-day Test against one of the newest members of the ICC's elite club, Ireland. Catch the score and report from the Lord's match here:

Scorecard | As It Happened - Day 1

Stumps, Day 1:

Stuart Broad, Olly Stone and Sam Curran took three wickets each but England still conceded a 122-run lead to minnows Ireland at the end of Day 1's play of the one-off Test at Lord's on Wednesday. Yes, it came only 10 days after lifting their maiden ICC World Cup at the same venue in London. All in all, it will be read as a pre-Ashes reality check for England.

At Stumps, Rury Burns and Jack Leach were unbeaten on naughts with the later playing out a Tim Murtagh over. The day started with Murtagh and closed with Murtagh.

After electing to bat, England were left reeling Murtagh becoming the first Irish bowler to take a five-wicket haul in their only third Tes match. He claimed both the openers, England's World Cup heroes Jason Roy and Rory Burns.

Mark Adair got the prized wicket of England skipper Joe Root, and Joe Denly, who top-scored with 23.

Murtagh then ripped through the England middle-order, taking the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes.

Boyd Rankin, who previously played for England, took the wickets of Curran and Broad, before Adair claimed the last wicket of Stone. And Ireland took only 23.4 overs to shoot out England for 85.

In response, Ireland got off to a confident start with skipper William Porterfield and James McCollum stitching a 32-run stand, but Curran claimed both the wickets.

The visitors then found Andy Balbirnie (55 off 69) and Paul Stirling (36 off 53) adding 87 runs for the third wicket to frustrate England.

Stuart Broad claimed the wicket of Stirling, then opener Balbirine became the first of Olly's three victims. Then, Ireland could add only 69 more runs, collapsing from 138/4 in 36.1 overs to 207 all out in 58.2 overs.

Innings Report: 

After the World Cup high, England were brought back to Earth by lowly Ireland. Dismissed for 85 in just 23.4 overs at Lords, with Joe Denly top-scoring (23 off 28). For Ireland, Tim Murtagh took five for 13 in a spell of nine overs.

Toss: England captain Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bat first.

One of England's World Cup heroes, Jason Roy and Olly Stone are making their Test debuts, while Boyd Rankin becomes the first player in more 70 years to play Test for and against England. Nawab of Pataudi in 1946 was the last player to do so.

Teams

Ireland: William Porterfield (c), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, James McCollum, Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Stuart Thompson, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

  • Over 1:  Over 1. no runs. Bowler: Tim Murtagh. England: 0/0(rr 0.00)
  • Over 0.6:  Tim Murtagh to Jack Leach. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.
  • Over 0.5:  Tim Murtagh to Jack Leach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Thompson.
  • Over 0.4:  Tim Murtagh to Jack Leach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 0.3:  Tim Murtagh to Jack Leach. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by McCollum.
  • Over 0.2:  Tim Murtagh to Jack Leach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 0.1:  NEW BALL. Tim Murtagh to Jack Leach. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 0:  Start of England Innings.
  • Over 59:  Over 59. no runs. Bowler: Moeen Ali. Ireland: 207/10(rr 3.51)
  • Over 58.2:  OUT! Bowled. Moeen Ali to Boyd Rankin. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to.
  • Over 58.1:  Moeen Ali to Boyd Rankin. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 58:  Over 58. 4 runs. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 207/9(rr 3.57)
  • Over 57.6:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Short, to leg backing away pulling, missed past fine leg for 4 runs.
  • Over 57.5:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. In-swinging short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 57.4:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 57.3:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 57.2:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 57.1:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 57:  Over 57. 8 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 203/9(rr 3.56)
  • Over 56.6:  FOUR! Stuart Broad to Boyd Rankin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge past deep backward point for 4 runs.
  • Over 56.5:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 56.4:  Stuart Broad to Boyd Rankin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 56.3:  Stuart Broad to Boyd Rankin. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 56.2:  Stuart Broad to Boyd Rankin. Half volley, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 56.1:  Stuart Broad to Boyd Rankin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 56:  Over 56. 5 runs. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 195/9(rr 3.48)
  • Over 55.6:  APPEAL! Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, to leg backing away pulling, hit body in the air uncontrolled to short leg for no runs, by Stone, appeal made for Caught & Bowled.
  • Over 55.5:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 55.4:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 55.3:  OUT! Caught. Olly Stone to Tim Murtagh. Back of a length, off stump backing away pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Burns.
  • Over 55.2:  FOUR! Olly Stone to Tim Murtagh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
  • Over 55.1:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 55:  Over 55. 12 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 190/8(rr 3.45)
  • Over 54.6:  Stuart Broad to Tim Murtagh. Half volley, to leg backing away driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 54.5:  FOUR! Stuart Broad to Tim Murtagh. Back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
  • Over 54.4:  FOUR! Stuart Broad to Tim Murtagh. Length ball, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
  • Over 54.3:  Stuart Broad to Tim Murtagh. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump backing away Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 54.2:  Stuart Broad to Tim Murtagh. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 54.1:  FOUR! Stuart Broad to Tim Murtagh. Back of a length, off stump backing away pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
  • Over 54:  Over 54. 4 runs. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 178/8(rr 3.30)
  • Over 53.6:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 53.5:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 53.4:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 53.3:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 53.2:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 53.1:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs.
  • Over 53:  Over 53. 1 run. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 174/8(rr 3.28)
  • Over 52.6:  Stuart Broad to Tim Murtagh. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 52.5:  Stuart Broad to Tim Murtagh. Length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Roy.
  • Over 52.4:  OUT! Bowled. Stuart Broad to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to.
  • Over 52.3:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 52.2:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 52.1:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 52:  Over 52. no runs. Bowler: Moeen Ali. Ireland: 173/7(rr 3.33)
  • Over 51.6:  Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 51.5:  Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 51.4:  Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 51.3:  Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 51.2:  Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 51.1:  Moeen Ali to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 51:  Over 51. 6 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 173/7(rr 3.39)
  • Over 50.6:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Seaming away short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 50.5:  Stuart Broad to Andy McBrine. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 50.4:  Stuart Broad to Andy McBrine. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 50.3:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 50.2:  FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
  • Over 50.1:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 50:  Over 50. 2 runs. Bowler: Sam Curran. Ireland: 167/7(rr 3.34)
  • Over 49.6:  Wide Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Short, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 49.5:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 49.4:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 49.3:  Sam Curran to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Burns.
  • Over 49.2:  Sam Curran to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 49.1:  Sam Curran to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 49:  Over 49. 5 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. Ireland: 165/7(rr 3.37)
  • Over 48.6:  Chris Woakes to Andy McBrine. Length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 48.5:  FOUR! Chris Woakes to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.
  • Over 48.4:  Chris Woakes to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 48.3:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. In-swinging half volley, to leg on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 48.2:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 48.1:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 48:  Over 48. 2 runs. Bowler: Sam Curran. Ireland: 160/7(rr 3.33)
  • Over 47.6:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Out-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 47.5:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 47.4:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 47.3:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 47.2:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 47.1:  Sam Curran to Kevin O'Brien. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 47:  Over 47. 5 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. Ireland: 158/7(rr 3.36)
  • Over 46.6:  Chris Woakes to Andy McBrine. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 46.5:  FOUR! Chris Woakes to Andy McBrine. Seaming away back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep backward point for 4 runs.
  • Over 46.4:  Chris Woakes to Andy McBrine. Seaming in back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 46.3:  Chris Woakes to Andy McBrine. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 46.2:  Chris Woakes to Andy McBrine. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 46.1:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 46:  Over 46. 2 runs. Bowler: Sam Curran. Ireland: 153/7(rr 3.33)
  • Over 45.6:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 45.5:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 45.4:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 45.3:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 45.2:  Sam Curran to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 45.1:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short fine leg for 1 run, overthrow by Curran, mis-fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 45:  Over 45. 2 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. Ireland: 151/7(rr 3.36)
  • Over 44.6:  Chris Woakes to Andy McBrine. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 44.5:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 44.4:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 44.3:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 44.2:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 44.1:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 44:  Over 44. no runs. Bowler: Sam Curran. Ireland: 149/7(rr 3.39)
  • Over 43.6:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 43.5:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 43.4:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Half volley, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 43.3:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 43.2:  Sam Curran to Andy McBrine. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 43.1:  OUT! Bowled. Sam Curran to Mark Adair. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to.
  • Over 43:  Over 43. 2 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. Ireland: 149/6(rr 3.47)
  • Over 42.6:  Chris Woakes to Mark Adair. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run.
  • Over 42.5:  Chris Woakes to Mark Adair. Yorker, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 42.4:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Denly, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 42.3:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 42.2:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 42.1:  Chris Woakes to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 42:  Over 42. 1 run. Bowler: Sam Curran. Ireland: 147/6(rr 3.50)
  • Over 41.6:  Sam Curran to Mark Adair. In-swinging full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 41.5:  Sam Curran to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 41.4:  Sam Curran to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 41.3:  Sam Curran to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs, shy attempt by Burns.
  • Over 41.2:  Sam Curran to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 41.1:  Sam Curran to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 41:  Over 41. 3 runs. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 146/6(rr 3.56)
  • Over 40.6:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 40.5:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 40.4:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 40.3:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 40.2:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 40.1:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 40:  Over 40. 2 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 143/6(rr 3.58)
  • Over 39.6:  Stuart Broad to Mark Adair. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 39.5:  Stuart Broad to Mark Adair. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 39.4:  Stuart Broad to Mark Adair. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 39.3:  Stuart Broad to Mark Adair. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 39.2:  Stuart Broad to Mark Adair. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 39.1:  OUT! Bowled. Stuart Broad to Stuart Thompson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to.
  • Over 39:  Over 39. 2 runs. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 141/5(rr 3.62)
  • Over 38.6:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 38.5:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 38.4:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 38.3:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Short, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 38.2:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 38.1:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 38:  Over 38. 1 run. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 139/5(rr 3.66)
  • Over 37.6:  Stuart Broad to Stuart Thompson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 37.5:  Stuart Broad to Stuart Thompson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 37.4:  Stuart Broad to Stuart Thompson. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 37.3:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 37.2:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 37.1:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 37:  Over 37. no runs. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 138/5(rr 3.73)
  • Over 36.6:  Olly Stone to Stuart Thompson. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 36.5:  OUT! Caught. Olly Stone to Gary Wilson. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to first slip, by Root.
  • Over 36.4:  Olly Stone to Gary Wilson. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 36.3:  Olly Stone to Gary Wilson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Roy.
  • Over 36.2:  Olly Stone to Gary Wilson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Spliced to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 36.1:  OUT! Bowled. Olly Stone to Andrew Balbirnie. Seaming in length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, missed to.
  • Over 36:  Over 36. 4 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 138/3(rr 3.83)
  • Over 35.6:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 35.5:  FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
  • Over 35.4:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 35.3:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 35.2:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 35.1:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 35:  Over 35. 1 run. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 134/3(rr 3.83)
  • Over 34.6:  Olly Stone to Andrew Balbirnie. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 34.5:  Olly Stone to Andrew Balbirnie. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 34.4:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 34.3:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 34.2:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 34.1:  Olly Stone to Kevin O'Brien. Back of a length, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 34:  Over 34. 1 run. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 133/3(rr 3.91)
  • Over 33.6:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 33.5:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 33.4:  Stuart Broad to Kevin O'Brien. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 33.3:  OUT! L.B.W. Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to.
  • Over 33.2:  Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 33.1:  Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 33:  Over 33. 5 runs. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 132/2(rr 4.00)
  • Over 32.6:  Olly Stone to Andrew Balbirnie. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 32.5:  FOUR! Olly Stone to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep backward point for 4 runs.
  • Over 32.4:  Olly Stone to Andrew Balbirnie. Short, middle stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 32.3:  Olly Stone to Paul Stirling. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 32.2:  Olly Stone to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 32.1:  Olly Stone to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 32:  Over 32. 4 runs. Bowler: Moeen Ali. Ireland: 127/2(rr 3.97)
  • Over 31.6:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 31.5:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 31.4:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 31.3:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 31.2:  Moeen Ali to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Root.
  • Over 31.1:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 31:  Over 31. 9 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. Ireland: 123/2(rr 3.97)
  • Over 30.6:  Chris Woakes to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 30.5:  Chris Woakes to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 30.4:  FOUR! Chris Woakes to Andrew Balbirnie. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
  • Over 30.3:  Chris Woakes to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 30.2:  Chris Woakes to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 30.1:  FOUR! Chris Woakes to Andrew Balbirnie. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
  • Over 30:  Over 30. 3 runs. Bowler: Moeen Ali. Ireland: 114/2(rr 3.80)
  • Over 29.6:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Burns, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 29.5:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roy.
  • Over 29.4:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 29.3:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 29.2:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 29.1:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 29:  Over 29. 4 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. Ireland: 111/2(rr 3.83)
  • Over 28.6:  Chris Woakes to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 28.5:  Chris Woakes to Andrew Balbirnie. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run.
  • Over 28.4:  Chris Woakes to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 28.3:  Chris Woakes to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 28.2:  Chris Woakes to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 28.1:  Chris Woakes to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 28:  Over 28. 7 runs. Bowler: Moeen Ali. Ireland: 107/2(rr 3.82)
  • Over 27.6:  Moeen Ali to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run.
  • Over 27.5:  Moeen Ali to Paul Stirling. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs.
  • Over 27.4:  Moeen Ali to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 27.3:  Moeen Ali to Andrew Balbirnie. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 27.2:  Moeen Ali to Paul Stirling. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 27.1:  Moeen Ali to Paul Stirling. Off break yorker, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 27:  Over 27. 11 runs. Bowler: Jack Leach. Ireland: 100/2(rr 3.70)
  • Over 26.6:  FOUR! Jack Leach to Andrew Balbirnie. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
  • Over 26.5:  Jack Leach to Andrew Balbirnie. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 26.4:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 26.3:  Jack Leach to Andrew Balbirnie. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 26.2:  FOUR! Jack Leach to Andrew Balbirnie. Stock ball full toss, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
  • Over 26.1:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 26:  Over 26. 4 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 89/2(rr 3.42)
  • Over 25.6:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 25.5:  FOUR! Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
  • Over 25.4:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 25.3:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 25.2:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 25.1:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 25:  Over 25. 6 runs. Bowler: Jack Leach. Ireland: 85/2(rr 3.40)
  • Over 24.6:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 24.5:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 24.4:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 24.3:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 24.2:  FOUR! Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock ball half volley, off stump down the track driving, past long on for 4 runs.
  • Over 24.1:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 24:  Over 24. 7 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 79/2(rr 3.29)
  • Over 23.6:  FOUR! Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
  • Over 23.5:  Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 23.4:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 23.3:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 23.2:  Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 23.1:  Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to first slip for no runs, dropped catch by Root.
  • Over 23:  Over 23. 9 runs. Bowler: Jack Leach. Ireland: 72/2(rr 3.13)
  • Over 22.6:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Denly.
  • Over 22.5:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 22.4:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 22.3:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 22.2:  FOUR! Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock ball full toss, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
  • Over 22.1:  Jack Leach to Paul Stirling. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 22:  Over 22. 4 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 63/2(rr 2.86)
  • Over 21.6:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 21.5:  FOUR! Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
  • Over 21.4:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 21.3:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 21.2:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 21.1:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 21:  Over 21. 9 runs. Bowler: Sam Curran. Ireland: 59/2(rr 2.81)
  • Over 20.6:  FOUR! Sam Curran to Paul Stirling. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
  • Over 20.5:  Sam Curran to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 20.4:  Sam Curran to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 20.3:  Sam Curran to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 20.2:  Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 20.1:  FOUR! Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
  • Over 20:  Over 20. 4 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 50/2(rr 2.50)
  • Over 19.6:  Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to second slip for no runs, fielded by Root.
  • Over 19.5:  Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs.
  • Over 19.4:  Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 19.3:  Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 19.2:  Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 19.1:  FOUR! Stuart Broad to Paul Stirling. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
  • Over 19:  Over 19. 1 run. Bowler: Sam Curran. Ireland: 46/2(rr 2.42)
  • Over 18.6:  Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit body to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 18.5:  Sam Curran to Paul Stirling. Half volley, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 18.4:  OUT! Bowled. Sam Curran to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to.
  • Over 18.3:  Sam Curran to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 18.2:  Sam Curran to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 18.1:  Sam Curran to James McCollum. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 18:  Over 18. no runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 45/1(rr 2.50)
  • Over 17.6:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 17.5:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 17.4:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 17.3:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 17.2:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 17.1:  Stuart Broad to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 17:  Over 17. 7 runs. Bowler: Sam Curran. Ireland: 45/1(rr 2.65)
  • Over 16.6:  Sam Curran to James McCollum. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 16.5:  FOUR! Sam Curran to James McCollum. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
  • Over 16.4:  Sam Curran to James McCollum. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs.
  • Over 16.3:  Sam Curran to James McCollum. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, run save by Ali, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 16.2:  Sam Curran to James McCollum. Back of a length, to leg ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 16.1:  Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 16:  Over 16. no runs. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 38/1(rr 2.38)
  • Over 15.6:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 15.5:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 15.4:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 15.3:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 15.2:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to backward point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 15.1:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 15:  Over 15. 5 runs. Bowler: Sam Curran. Ireland: 38/1(rr 2.53)
  • Over 14.6:  Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 14.5:  Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 14.4:  FOUR! Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
  • Over 14.3:  Sam Curran to James McCollum. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 14.2:  Sam Curran to James McCollum. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 14.1:  Sam Curran to James McCollum. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 14:  Over 14. 1 run. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 33/1(rr 2.36)
  • Over 13.6:  Olly Stone to Andrew Balbirnie. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 13.5:  Olly Stone to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 13.4:  Olly Stone to Andrew Balbirnie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 13.3:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing, inside edge in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 13.2:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Curran.
  • Over 13.1:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Half volley, down leg side backing away glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 13:  Over 13. no runs. Bowler: Sam Curran. Ireland: 32/1(rr 2.46)
  • Over 12.6:  Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 12.5:  Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 12.4:  Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 12.3:  Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 12.2:  Sam Curran to Andrew Balbirnie. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
  • Over 12.1:  OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to William Porterfield. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, by Leach.
  • Over 12:  Over 12. 3 runs. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 32/0(rr 2.67)
  • Over 11.6:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 11.5:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 11.4:  Olly Stone to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by Leach.
  • Over 11.3:  Olly Stone to William Porterfield. Short, to leg on the back foot Leave, hit helmet to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 11.2:  Olly Stone to William Porterfield. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 11.1:  Olly Stone to William Porterfield. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 11:  Over 11. no runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 29/0(rr 2.64)
  • Over 10.6:  Stuart Broad to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 10.5:  Stuart Broad to James McCollum. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 10.4:  Stuart Broad to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 10.3:  Stuart Broad to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 10.2:  Stuart Broad to James McCollum. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 10.1:  Stuart Broad to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 10:  Over 10. 7 runs. Bowler: Olly Stone. Ireland: 29/0(rr 2.90)
  • Over 9.6:  Olly Stone to William Porterfield. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 9.5:  Olly Stone to William Porterfield. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 9.4:  FOUR! Olly Stone to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the back foot working, mis-timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
  • Over 9.3:  Olly Stone to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 9.2:  Olly Stone to William Porterfield. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 9.1:  Olly Stone to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 9:  Over 9. 2 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 22/0(rr 2.44)
  • Over 8.6:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 8.5:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 8.4:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 8.3:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 8.2:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 8.1:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 8:  Over 8. 4 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. Ireland: 20/0(rr 2.50)
  • Over 7.6:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 7.5:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 7.4:  FOUR! Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
  • Over 7.3:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 7.2:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Root.
  • Over 7.1:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 7:  Over 7. no runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 16/0(rr 2.29)
  • Over 6.6:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 6.5:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 6.4:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
  • Over 6.3:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 6.2:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 6.1:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 6:  Over 6. 2 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. Ireland: 16/0(rr 2.67)
  • Over 5.6:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Seaming away length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.
  • Over 5.5:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 5.4:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 5.3:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stone.
  • Over 5.2:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 5.1:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 5:  Over 5. 4 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 14/0(rr 2.80)
  • Over 4.6:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs.
  • Over 4.5:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 4.4:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 4.3:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 4.2:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 4.1:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 4:  Over 4. 5 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. Ireland: 10/0(rr 2.50)
  • Over 3.6:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 3.5:  Chris Woakes to William Porterfield. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 3.4:  Chris Woakes to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 3.3:  Chris Woakes to William Porterfield. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 3.2:  Chris Woakes to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Burns.
  • Over 3.1:  FOUR! Chris Woakes to William Porterfield. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
  • Over 3:  Over 3. 5 runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 5/0(rr 1.67)
  • Over 2.6:  Stuart Broad to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
  • Over 2.5:  Stuart Broad to James McCollum. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 2.4:  FOUR! Stuart Broad to James McCollum. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
  • Over 2.3:  Stuart Broad to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 2.2:  Stuart Broad to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 2.1:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
  • Over 2:  Over 2. no runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. Ireland: 0/0(rr 0.00)
  • Over 1.6:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 1.5:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 1.4:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 1.3:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 1.2:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 1.1:  Chris Woakes to James McCollum. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 1:  Over 1. no runs. Bowler: Stuart Broad. Ireland: 0/0(rr 0.00)
  • Over 0.6:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 0.5:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
  • Over 0.4:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 0.3:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
  • Over 0.2:  Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
  • Over 0.1:  NEW BALL. Stuart Broad to William Porterfield. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.
  • Over 0:  Start of Ireland Innings.
  • Over 24:  Over 24. 4 runs. Bowler: Mark Adair. England: 85/10(rr 3.54)
  • Over 23.4:  OUT! Bowled. Mark Adair to Olly Stone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit body to.
  • Over 23.3:  FOUR! Mark Adair to Olly Stone. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
  • Over 23.2:  Mark Adair to Olly Stone. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.
  • Over 23.1:  Mark Adair to Olly Stone. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 23:  Over 23. no runs. Bowler: Boyd Rankin. England: 81/9(rr 3.52)
  • Over 22.6:  Boyd Rankin to Jack Leach. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 22.5:  Boyd Rankin to Jack Leach. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 22.4:  Boyd Rankin to Jack Leach. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 22.3:  Boyd Rankin to Jack Leach. Back of a length, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 22.2:  Boyd Rankin to Jack Leach. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 22.1:  Boyd Rankin to Jack Leach. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 22:  Over 22. 12 runs. Bowler: Stuart Thompson. England: 81/9(rr 3.68)
  • Over 21.6:  FOUR! Stuart Thompson to Olly Stone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
  • Over 21.5:  Stuart Thompson to Olly Stone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Thompson.
  • Over 21.4:  FOUR! Stuart Thompson to Olly Stone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
  • Over 21.3:  FOUR! Stuart Thompson to Olly Stone. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
  • Over 21.2:  Stuart Thompson to Olly Stone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
  • Over 21.1:  Stuart Thompson to Olly Stone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 21:  Over 21. 2 runs. Bowler: Boyd Rankin. England: 69/9(rr 3.29)
  • Over 20.6:  Boyd Rankin to Olly Stone. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 20.5:  Boyd Rankin to Olly Stone. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
  • Over 20.4:  Boyd Rankin to Olly Stone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
  • Over 20.3:  Boyd Rankin to Jack Leach. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 20.2:  Boyd Rankin to Jack Leach. Back of a length, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 20.1:  OUT! Caught. Boyd Rankin to Sam Curran. Length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short leg, by McCollum.
  • Over 20:  Over 20. 6 runs. Bowler: Stuart Thompson. England: 67/8(rr 3.35)
  • Over 19.6:  Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 19.5:  Stuart Thompson to Olly Stone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Porterfield.
  • Over 19.4:  Stuart Thompson to Olly Stone. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Thompson.
  • Over 19.3:  Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 19.2:  Stuart Thompson to Olly Stone. Seaming in length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 19.1:  Stuart Thompson to Olly Stone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Stirling.
  • Over 19:  Over 19. 3 runs. Bowler: Boyd Rankin. England: 61/8(rr 3.21)
  • Over 18.6:  Boyd Rankin to Sam Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Stirling.
  • Over 18.5:  Boyd Rankin to Olly Stone. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 18.4:  OUT! Caught. Boyd Rankin to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Wilson.
  • Over 18.3:  Boyd Rankin to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rankin.
  • Over 18.2:  Boyd Rankin to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Fended, Spliced to short leg for no runs, fielded by McCollum.
  • Over 18.1:  Boyd Rankin to Stuart Broad. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.
  • Over 18:  Over 18. no runs. Bowler: Stuart Thompson. England: 58/7(rr 3.22)
  • Over 17.6:  Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
  • Over 17.5:  Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 17.4:  Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
  • Over 17.3:  Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
  • Over 17.2:  Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by O'Brien.
  • Over 17.1:  Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 17:  Over 17. 2 runs. Bowler: Tim Murtagh. England: 58/7(rr 3.41)
  • Over 16.6:  Tim Murtagh to Stuart Broad. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Porterfield.
  • Over 16.5:  Tim Murtagh to Stuart Broad. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Porterfield.
  • Over 16.4:  Tim Murtagh to Stuart Broad. Seaming in length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 16.3:  Tim Murtagh to Stuart Broad. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 16.2:  Tim Murtagh to Stuart Broad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by McCollum.
  • Over 16.1:  Tim Murtagh to Stuart Broad. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, bat-pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by McCollum.
  • Over 16:  Over 16. 13 runs. Bowler: Stuart Thompson. England: 56/7(rr 3.50)
  • Over 15.6:  Stuart Thompson to Stuart Broad. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 15.5:  Stuart Thompson to Stuart Broad. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 15.4:  Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Porterfield.
  • Over 15.3:  Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rankin.
  • Over 15.2:  FOUR! Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge past deep backward point for 4 runs.
  • Over 15.1:  FOUR! Stuart Thompson to Sam Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
  • Over 15:  Over 15. 1 run. Bowler: Tim Murtagh. England: 43/7(rr 2.87)
  • Over 14.6:  Tim Murtagh to Stuart Broad. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.
  • Over 14.5:  Tim Murtagh to Stuart Broad. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 14.4:  Tim Murtagh to Stuart Broad. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Murtagh.
  • Over 14.3:  Tim Murtagh to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by McBrine.
  • Over 14.2:  OUT! Caught. Tim Murtagh to Moeen Ali. Seaming away back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Wilson.
  • Over 14.1:  Tim Murtagh to Sam Curran. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rankin.
  • Over 14:  Over 14. no runs. Bowler: Mark Adair. England: 42/6(rr 3.00)
  • Over 13.6:  Mark Adair to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Thompson.
  • Over 13.5:  Mark Adair to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 13.4:  Mark Adair to Moeen Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 13.3:  Mark Adair to Moeen Ali. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 13.2:  Mark Adair to Moeen Ali. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 13.1:  Mark Adair to Moeen Ali. Out-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 13:  Over 13. no runs. Bowler: Tim Murtagh. England: 42/6(rr 3.23)
  • Over 12.6:  OUT! L.B.W. Tim Murtagh to Chris Woakes. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to.
  • Over 12.5:  Tim Murtagh to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wilson.
  • Over 12.4:  OUT! Bowled. Tim Murtagh to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to.
  • Over 12.3:  Tim Murtagh to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Thompson.
  • Over 12.2:  Tim Murtagh to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Thompson.
  • Over 12.1:  Tim Murtagh to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Adair.
